4 Valid Questions To Ask Yourself Before You Start Dating Again

When it comes to dating, it’s easy to become fixated on what we want in a partner. But the real key to successful dating, especially after having been in a substantial relationship, is knowing that you are ready to date again. When is the right time? While there is no one answer for all people, here are some key things to consider that will help you decide if it’s time to get back in the dating saddle.



Mental Health

Are you emotionally ready to go on that search for someone special? Failed relationships can leave their wounds, and it can take time to mend them. Are you ready to get into another relationship, or do you bring too much baggage? Take an honest personal inventory. You might be lonely for a companion, but are you emotionally independent and stable enough to date again? Maybe you’re ready for light dating, but not at all ready for a serious commitment. Of course, we all know it is best not to jump into a rebound relationship because after a long-term relationship we need time to get grounded.



Children

This won’t apply to everyone, but it can be critically important if you are a parent. If you have children, you should consider talking with them about your decision to date again. Explain why it’s important for you to have an adult companion, and of course, take time to comfort your children and let them know they are the most important people in your life and no new relationship will ever compromise your bond.



Physical Health

Our emotional lives can only be as healthy as our bodies. While health varies from person to person, all people deserve love. But whether you are looking for that next serious relationship or you are just looking to casually hook up with other singles for a fun night here and there, you need to know that you are sexually fit to begin a relationship with a new partner.

There is no better measure we can take to ensure we’re in the right state of being to physically connect with others than simply getting our health checked. Even if you have been in a long term relationship, it can be very reassuring to you and to any potential partner if you get yourself tested for sexually transmitted diseases.



Lessons Learned

Why did your last relationship fail? There’s nothing like a bad break up to make us second guess our life choices, and that sort of introspection is good. It’s important for us to be forgiving of ourselves, but it’s also important for us to be honest in our self-reflection about the role we played in the demise of our previous relationships. What have we learned? Moving forward, what can we do differently? It is here that you will find your personal keys for relationship success.