This 10-Step Anti-Aging Skincare Regime Will Give You Radiant Skin

When we’re young, we take our youthful skin for granted, but as we get older we start to notice a number of imperfections, including dullness, fine lines, and loss of overall suppleness.

Luckily, it’s never too late to start a skincare regime that will drastically improve the appearance of your skin. Here is our 10 step anti-aging skincare regime for radiant skin:

Drink Plenty of Water

Water is important for overall good health because it helps the body in numerous ways: digestion, absorption, circulation, and excretion. Regarding your skin, water keeps it looking radiant and youthful.

Your skin is actually an organ, and organs are composed of cells, which are composed of water. Without water, your organs do not function as effectively.

When you don’t get enough water, your skin will become dehydrated. This will make your skin less supple and more prone to wrinkling. As such, drinking water every day is one of the best things you can do for your skin.

Know Your Skin Type

Before you embark on any skincare regime, it’s important to know your skin type and understand what products are best suited for it. For example, people with greasy skin assume they shouldn’t moisturize as much as those with dry skin. This isn’t actually true.

All skin needs to be moisturized regularly, it’s just that some skin types will require different compositions of ingredients than others. Moreover, if you have dry skin, you might assume that toner will dry it out. Again, this is a myth.

There are lots of products available for every different skin type, so if you know the specifics of yours you’ll be able to have a much more effective anti-aging routine.

Get Enough Sleep

Getting enough sleep is one of the best ways you can keep your skin healthy and youthful in appearance. Sleep is essential to the healthy functioning of our bodies. During sleep, your body replenishes organs and tissues with fluids and removes excess fluid from others. It needs time to carry out this function fully, so if you interrupt it, this will result in imbalance.

People with bags under their eyes are essentially people with incorrect fluid distribution under their eyes. If you don’t sleep enough, the body also releases the stress hormone cortisol, which triggers a number of skin disorders like acne, psoriasis, and eczema.

In order to ensure you get enough sleep every night, make it a priority in your life, and do relaxing activities before getting ready for bed.

Eat a Healthy Diet

You can have the most advanced anti-aging skincare regime in the world, with the most expensive products in your beauty bag, but without a healthy diet it’s all for nothing.

For example, if you don’t eat enough protein, your skin will be less strong and supple due to the lack of amino acids. Amino acids create collagen and elastic tissue, both of which make your skin healthier and more resilient, so if you deprive your body of protein your skin will be deprived too.

More often than not, what you eat will directly impact the health of your skin. Too much sugar causes your body to go into overdrive and releases insulin. This chemical can aggravate wrinkles, acne, and rashes. Thus, a diet that is low in sugar is better for your skin. There’s no sense in using expensive skin care products if your diet consists of hamburgers and chocolate bars!

Cleanse

If you want truly radiant skin, you need to cleanse twice a day. If there are already prominent signs of aging on your skin, it’s best to use a cream cleanser as opposed to a foaming one. A cream cleanser will provide your skin with more moisture than a foaming one.

The best way to start your day is to wake up, drink some water, and then proceed to cleanse your face using an indulgent, moisturizing cleanser. Not only does it give you radiant skin, but it’s also an excellent way to start the day.

You should also cleanse at nighttime, just before you go to bed. During the day, residue and dirt build up on your skin, even if it looks clean. If you wear makeup, you’ll also want to remove all traces of it before bed. Going to bed with residue on your skin will age it faster, so keeping it clean and fresh by cleansing twice a day will help to keep it radiant.

Tone

Toning is the second stage in the traditional three-step skin routine of cleaning, toning, and moisturizing. The toning stage is really just to refresh and energize your skin.

There are many options regarding toners out there, but simply splashing water on your face is also a method of toning, so if you’re not fond of using too many products on your skin you might want to keep things simple.

Toning helps to increase blood supply to the skin and also removes any excess oil or residue that wasn’t removed during the initial cleansing stage. It will also remove the residual cleanser so that your skin is a blank canvas, ready for the moisturizing stage.

Moisturize

Keeping your skin moisturized regularly is one of the best methods of anti-aging. This is because most signs of aging result from a loss of moisture, particularly on the face and neck areas.

You can also often tell someone’s age by looking at their hands, as many people spend so much time worrying about their face that they forget to moisturize them. Thus, if you really want to turn back the clock, always make sure to moisturize your face, neck, and hands.

Protect Your Skin from the Sun

Even when it’s not particularly sunny outside, you should still use SPF products to protect your skin from the sun. This is because the sun can do damage to your skin, even on a cloudy day.

In fact, on a snowy day, the sun is most powerful as it reflects off the snow. Therefore, in order to slow down the signs of aging, always make sure not to leave the house without putting on a thin layer of SPF cream.

Use a Face Mask Occasionally

Face masks are a great way of keeping your skin looking radiant, but you only need to use them once a week at most.

If you use them often, they’ll actually dry out your skin, which is counter-productive to radiant skin. Using them occasionally will help to give your skin a boost, coupled with the other stages of your anti-aging skin care routine.

Use Specialized Products Before Bed

All skin is different, and there are so many products out there it can be truly confusing with regards to what you should use for beautiful skin. Think about your own skin, and what you don’t like about it.

Do you tend to have puffy eyes? Then you might think about using a night eye cream to remove puffiness.

Do you need extra moisture in certain areas? You might want to try a face oil and use it on trouble areas overnight. Using specialized products before bed will ensure the product gets fully absorbed by the body, and you’ll wake up in the morning with drastically improved skin.