9 Essential Things You’ll Need as a Teacher

Being a teacher can be a noble job. The task of molding kids into responsible citizens in the future is not easy. As a teacher, you need the right supplies and materials to teach and engage the students effectively.

Your objective is to ensure a comfortable and safe learning environment for your students. Teachers need some basic supplies and specific ones depending on their teaching subject.

Items Every Teacher Cannot Be Without

Having the essential items for effective teaching can go a long way in boosting their credibility. It can help enhance the learning process or streamline lesson planning. Whether you are starting out or already an experienced teacher, here are some supplies you must carry with you when practicing your teaching profession.

1. Basic Supplies

You will need these daily items to be effective in your teaching. These items can prove useful in grading papers or making lesson plans. Aside from pencils, ball pens, erasers, and whiteboard markers, sticky notes may also come in handy. It can be used for reminding students and for organizing lessons.

2. Plastic Storage Bins

Another useful tool for organizing, plastic storage bins can also come in handy for storing various materials. You can use color-coded or clear bins for easy organization of your stuff. You can also use the bins for compiling papers and crafts to reinforce the skills and knowledge of students.

3. Extension Cord

You will never know when you need an additional power source as a teacher. If you use the projector, you might need an extension cord to plug in the power source. In addition, extension cords can give you the flexibility to move around. Also, it frees you from having to worry about unplugging anything.

4. Stapler/Staples

Staplers can help both you and your students get organized. For students that will turn in their papers, it will be best if they are stapled together. It can also save you time and make it easier to grade your work. Also, it can help maintain the neatness and tidiness of classrooms.

5. Paper Clips

In the absence of staplers, paper clips can do the job of keeping papers together. They come in handy when students need to take home their notes or when it needs to be collected from students during class discussion. In addition, paper clips can also keep cards together when there are games or activities for easy handling of students.

6. Paper Lesson Planners

In the age of technology-based planners, paper lesson plans can still come in handy. There are a couple of reasons why a paper lesson planner should still be part of teacher supplies. First, it can help you glance at the lessons for the whole week or month. Second, you can jot down notes, student assignments, and other details in the blank space.

7. Timer/Clock

The timer and clock serve the same purpose: keeping track of time. The timer can make it easy for you to stick to your schedule during a special project or activity.

8. Personal Planner

As a teacher, your time is gold, and you do not want to waste it. Include a calendar of activities in your lesson planner, including meetings, conferences, or planning sessions. Use your spare time wisely.

9. Duct Tape

Duct tape is one of the most important things you need in the classroom. It can help you hold together broken pieces of furniture or equipment. In addition, it can ensure the security of the contents of boxes. You can use colored duct tape to label drawers, cabinets, or certain areas in the classroom

Teachers Need to Be Organized

As a teacher, you need to be organized to become successful in your profession. Having the necessary items will help you become more efficient in performing your work.

