The monotony of life—work, sleep, eat, and repeat—can wear on you mentally. A change of scenery to explore hobbies and new places after a day of work can provide a breath of fresh air. Now more than ever, people are finding ways to work remotely, which provides the opportunity to work from various locations. Many entrepreneurs, freelancers, and other types of remote workers have the flexibility to combine work and leisure by taking a “workcation.”

What is a “workcation”?

A workcation is a mixture of working online from a vacation destination for a set period of time. This is not a substitute for using your PTO and completely disconnecting from work, nor is this the equivalent of being a digital nomad (for longer-term stays, keep in mind that there are visa requirements and local laws surrounding working in another country, so be sure to do your research!). This is another way to optimize the flexibility of working in a virtual setting, enjoying the perks of a vacation, and exploring a new place during downtime or outside of working hours. If this sounds like something you’d like to indulge in, keep reading for some of the top destinations. Each of these cities offers something different, but they all provide the perfect environment for work and play, making them ideal for a work vacation.

1. Palm Springs, California

In the desert mountains of southern California lies Palm Springs. The desert is not everyone’s cup of tea when they envision a vacation, let alone a workcation, but Palm Springs is not just any desert. With a variety of well-connected hotels, cafes, and coworking spaces, setting up your laptop for meetings and getting work done will be the least of your worries.

Surrounded by mountains with tall California palm trees, unique mid-century modern architecture, hot springs, and so much more, Palm Springs is the place to be after a day of work. Whether you want to relax at the renowned JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa or enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the desert from the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, Palm Springs will not disappoint.

2. Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

What better way to spend a break or the evening after a day of work than watching the sunset at the beach? Playa Del Carmen is a resort beach town in Quintana Roo filled with stunning white sand beaches and captivating cenotes.

There are several beach clubs, resorts, hotels, and coworking spaces, so setting up your workstation won’t be a problem as you’ll have many options. The city is laid back with a slower pace of life, making it a seamless and relaxing transition into your post-work wind-down routine.

3. Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, has become a hot spot for digital nomads, making it the perfect destination for a workcation equipped with coworking spaces and opportunities to network with other remote workers.

During your lunch break, you have endless food options. Being a coastal city, they are best known for their popular cod dishes such as Bacalhau à brás (shredded cod with fried potatoes and onions) and Bacalhau com natas (cod with cream). From the museums to the pristine beaches along the coast, this city is so rich in history and charm that you’ll get lost in its magic.

4. Medellín, Colombia

Known as the “City of Eternal Spring” due to its warm weather year-round, Medellín is a top destination in South America for getting work done while taking in an abundance of greenery and mountain views. With the growing population of remote workers, there are plenty of coworking spaces available.

After work, you can hit the streets for a food walking tour and discover some of the best street food vendors in the city. If you’re looking to learn something new, sign up for Spanish lessons or dance classes with a local.

If you have time for an adventure, check out Guatapé. It is one of the most colorful pueblos in Colombia, about two hours outside of Medellín, with stunning lake views from La Piedra Del Penol (The Guatapé Rock).

In Colombia, the possibilities are truly endless, and you’ll definitely want to be back for a vacation minus the work.

5. Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul is uniquely located on the continents of both Asia and Europe. As the largest city in Turkey, Istanbul is known for its beautiful, intricately designed churches, mosques, and palaces, such as the Blue Mosque. The detail and intentionality that exist in the art and culture of Istanbul are unlike anything you will ever experience, and that alone makes it worth the visit.

Many neighborhoods in the city have coffee shops and coworking spaces, making it easy to work remotely.

6. Cape Town, South Africa

Located on a peninsula along the southwestern coast of South Africa, Cape Town is a nature lover’s dream. With beautiful beaches and astonishing mountain views, you get the best of both worlds in Cape Town.

Whether at your hotel, cafe, or coworking space, finding a place to work with reliable wifi is not a problem.

After work, enjoy a stroll down the colorful historical streets of Bo-Kaap, and don’t forget to check out the famous African penguins at Boulder’s Beach.

7. Chiang Mai, Thailand

If you’ve been dying to try authentic Thai food while basking in luscious green rice terraces and immersing yourself in Lanna culture, add Chiang Mai to your list of places to visit.

Considering that Chiang Mai is the largest city in Northern Thailand, it is very well connected, with plenty of cafes and coworking spaces to choose from.

Spend your midday break honoring the history and spiritual practices of Buddhism at Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, the most significant temple in the city, or take a walk down Nimmanhaemin Road to support local shops and restaurants full of delicious food and handmade items.

8. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

If you’ve ever wanted to visit South Florida but want to avoid the crowds and commotion of South Beach, then Fort Lauderdale is a great place to visit. Whether you want to watch the sunset or sunrise at the beach, enjoy fine dining at an upscale restaurant by the water, or visit local parks and museums, Fort Lauderdale has something for everyone.

While the coworking spaces in Fort Lauderdale aren’t particularly attractive, there are some decent options to choose from when setting up your office, and reliable internet won’t be a problem. Your hotel or local cafes may be your best bet. You can also take a 30- to 45-minute ride to Miami to check out more modern coworking spaces.