7 Unique Cleaning Tools for Homeowners in 2022

Keeping your home sparkly and clean is essential to living a comfortable, satisfying life. Additionally, cleaning your house regularly allows you to maintain its value. If you want to make the most of your cleaning, however, you need the products that will make your efforts as easy as humanly possible. To assist you in your endeavors, here are seven unique cleaning tools for homeowners in 2022:

1. Bissell Little Green Machine

If you want the ultimate carpet cleaner and multi-functional cleaning appliance for your home in 2022, you need to look no further than the Bissell Little Green Machine. Its versatility allows you to handle tough stains, spot removal, and deep cleaning tasks in a jiffy. If you’ve always struggled to find a carpet cleaner that really works, the Bissell Little Green Machine is here to ease your deep cleaning woes.

2. Goodbye Detergent All Purpose Spaghetti Scrubber

Using proper scrubbing techniques is crucial if you want to keep your cast-iron skillets in solid shape. Given how much a quality skillet can cost, you want to do your best to keep it in cooking-ready condition for as long as humanly possible. By using Goodbye Detergent All Purpose Spaghetti Scrubber, you can handle your cast-iron maintenance needs in no time at all. This incredibly versatile scrubber can be used for many other cleaning purposes around your home as well!

3. Evriholder FURemover Broom

Do you have pets? If so, you understand the abject terror of needing to constantly clean up after their fur and other messes. If you have tile and wood floors, this cleanup process can become even more overwhelming, as you can spot messes in a heartbeat. Many modern brooms and mops fail to handle pet hair with ease. Thankfully, the Evriholder FURemover Broom is here to help. This amazing rubber broom product is designed to magically grab up fur and other hard-to-pull-up messes in no time at all.

4. Bottle Bright Tablets

In 2022, most health-conscious homeowners have joined the hydration revolution. To keep hydrated, you need to have a quality water bottle at arm’s reach at any given time. If you love using your water bottle day in and day out, you will understand that they can become funky if you do not give them a deep clean somewhat frequently. With Bottle Bright Tablets, the process of cleaning your water bottle thoroughly has become easier than ever before. Pop the tablet into your bottle, add some water, and let it sit for thirty minutes, and your bottle will look like it literally just came off the store shelf.

5. Shark Rotator Pro Lift-Away

Getting a quality home vacuum cleaner is difficult for many homeowners. With the recession in full force, investing nearly a thousand dollars in a top-tier vacuum cleaner product is simply far and away from the realm of possibility for most homeowners, after all. For a hyper-quality, and hyper-budget-friendly home vacuum cleaner that puts many of the “high-shelf” models to shame, you need to invest in a Shark Rotator Pro Lift-Away model. Not only is the price tag right for homeowners, but its endless cleaning features and easy-to-use design make it a dream come true.

6. Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner

Dishwashers are a miracle. For those who hate having to clean extra hard to get a restaurant-quality clean, dishwashers are a godsend. That being said, if you use your dishwasher every day, you’ll notice that it can get muck and grime build up incredibly quickly. To ensure you do not damage your dishwasher, or that you experience a mould problem, keeping it clean is crucial. With Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner, you can unlock the ultimate dishwasher cleaning product in 2022.

7. Pampered Nylon Pan Scrapers

Cast-iron skillets are not the only high-quality dish product that requires scrubbing cleaning. Unless you want your dishes to be completely ruined within a year or two, you need to use scraping techniques instead of rinsing techniques whenever possible. Doing so will help you save money, and keep your dishes shiny and fun to use! With Pampered Nylon Pan Scrapers, this job has become easier than ever before. People have often put off switching to scraping cleaning techniques because of how frustrating it can be, but these products are here to help you make a smooth transition!

Make Your Home Cleaner than Ever Before in 2022

With these seven amazingly unique cleaning products, you can make your home shine and sparkle like never before in 2022. The more polished your home looks, the more polished your life will feel, after all!