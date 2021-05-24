7 Considerations When Choosing An Engagement Ring

Are you planning to finally pop the big question to your partner? Purchasing an engagement ring is the ultimate romantic act, but you should be aware that it won’t be an easy task.

There are many stores that offer engagement and wedding rings, and it’s vital to conduct an intensive background check to avoid purchasing a poor-quality ring that might spoil your proposal.

This article discusses some of the factors you ought to consider before choosing an engagement ring. Read on!

1. Set Your Budget

Some people believe that the worth of engagement rings stems from their representation of the couple’s love. However, that doesn’t mean that you can just disregard your budget. Making sound financial decisions should still be a crucial factor in determining which ring you’ll choose for your proposal.

Setting a budget early will allow you to explore all available options regarding stone properties and ring designs. Set a budget that won’t leave you with an unwanted debt or even feeling bad about the purchase. Even with a budget, you can still look for an affordable but quality gem or diamond.

2. Your Partner’s Lifestyle

The ring will be worn by your partner every day for years to come, if not for their entire life. Most people won’t like the idea of having to take off the ring when participating in various activities—such as outdoor events, swimming, or their hobbies—so choose a ring that your partner can easily fit into their daily routine.

For instance, where does your partner work? If the partner’s occupation involves taking care of people (for example, a teacher or nurse), go for a ring that’s doesn’t have elevated diamonds or gems.

It’s crucial to explore the available options to discover a ring that fits the lifestyle of your fiancé-to-be.

3. Partner’s Ring Size

While this may seem like a minor issue, it should be one of the most important factors for you to consider. It will be a major disappointment having to send back the ring for resizing after the big proposal. Sometimes it might be hard to change the ring size after choosing a particular design.

Measuring the ring size can be challenging as you don’t want to spoil the surprise. Here are some ways you can determine your partner’s ring size:

Try to measure the finger using a piece of string while they’re asleep.

If they’re fond of wearing a ring on their left-hand ring finger, you can push that particular ring into a piece of clay to obtain more accurate numbers.

Ask their friends to find out the measurement without spoiling the surprise.

4. Understanding The 4Cs

Developed by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the 4Cs (cut, color, clarity, and carat) are the worldwide recognized standards used to determine the quality of diamonds.

Simply put, the 4Cs are:

Cut – the quality of cut will affect how a diamond disperses light.

Color – a diamond with less color is rarer compared to others.

Clarity – refers to the absence of inclusion and blemishes.

Carat weight – refers to the apparent size of a diamond.

Once you understand these criteria, it becomes easier for you to decide what gem quality to consider. It’ll help you choose the best diamond ring for your fiancé-to-be.

5. Stone Shape

When choosing a ring, choose a stone shape that best suits your personal preference. Shape design range from heart-shaped rings to oval-looking rings; there’s a shape for every personality.

The shape you’ll choose will be of help when deciding your setting style. It’s crucial to select a setting that ensures your stone (diamond or gem) is secured and won’t be exposed to chipping. For instance, this happens when a prong doesn’t safeguard the tip of a heart-shaped stone.

6. Don’t Get Caught Up In Trends

An engagement ring is a timeless sign of your love for your partner and your commitment to a long-lasting relationship. So, the aim should be a gem that’s the perfect match for your fiancé-to-be.

Take cues from their current personal style so you can purchase a ring that they’ll be comfortable wearing for the rest of their lives, instead of a design or style that’s only trendy at the moment.

7. Protection

Like other purchases such as cars, it’s advisable to insure it against theft, damage, or even strange disappearance (like flushing it down a washroom).

Ensure you purchase your ring from a reputable dealer and include the cost of insurance into your budget.

Takeaway

There’s a wide range of options you can explore in terms of designs, cuts, and settings. You only need to have a little knowledge about stones (gems and diamonds) before making a purchase. As always, consulting an expert will make the decision-making process easier for you.



















