7 Books Every Black Female Hustler Should Read

We’ve always heard that age-old adage that knowledge is power – these seven black female authors have the credentials to prove it! Check out these books written by successful Black women about entrepreneurship, securing the bag, and self-development.

Hustle Healthy

Hustling isn’t easy. Nurses can certainly attest to this, and Princess Lomax is no different. In her debut book, 6 Highly Effective Strategies of Making 6 Figures As A Nurse, the Family Nurse Practitioner and CEO of Diamonds CBD shares with readers her firsthand industry knowledge along with tidbits gained from her extensive experience and education. 6 Highly Effective Strategies of Making 6 Figures As A Nurse is a quick, inspiring and informative read that acts as a resource for those in the field of nursing who want to get ahead financially, from someone who’s done it (and done it well) themselves.





Success Story

Elaine Meryl Brown is a storyteller with a passion for writing that ranges from novels to screenwriting. The award winning writer (along with two colleagues) penned the Little Black Book of Success, and its accompanying workbook of the same name for “any woman who wants to build her career, or in transition, re-thinking, re-imagining, re-focusing and re-positioning herself for her next career move within a company or considering entrepreneurship. ”The Little Black Book of Success puts the focus on the foundations of being a successful entrepreneur – key elements like confidence and collaboration, and acts as a step by step pocket guide written by Black women for Black women.

Think Like A Winner



Mindset is everything. As the founder of the Coaching and Positive Psychology Institute and international speaker on resilience and happiness, Valorie Burton knows this to be true.

The power of the mind when it comes to one’s life path and career is what Burton’s book, Successful Women Think Differently: 9 Habits to Make You Happier, Healthier, and More Resilient centers around. The book takes a brain-centered approach, providing women with the tools to get to know themselves from the inside out and cultivate mindful, solution-based thinking.



Insta-Triumph



Those thinking of getting their bag online should look no farther than Ronne Brown’s From Mopping Floors to Making Millions on Instagram: 5 Steps to Building an Online Brand. There are many books that claim to help you make money online, but not many are authored by someone who has built their business from the ground up on Instagram. Brown’s book pulls out all the stops and reveals secrets behind becoming a success on Instagram using strategies that have worked for her brand and clients and even provides examples of what and how to post.



Picking Up the Pieces

There’s a reason why many of us refer to Iyanla Vanzant as “Auntie Iyanla.” With her numerous books and programs, the author and life coach are wise, relatable, and no stranger to adversity. Peace From Broken Pieces takes an honest look at Vanzant’s personal life and the experiences that helped shape her mindset and life. Hardship is a part of many of our lives that can oftentimes hold us back, but this inspiring work sheds light on how to put the pieces back together in our own lives as well so that we can shine professionally.

Model Marketing

While having each other’s backs is important, a good bit of competition in the business world can be healthy and is often necessary. Thankfully, Ming Lee does both with her book, Best Marketer Wins. Lee is a lifestyle and beauty expert who has seen how powerful marketing is and learned to make it work in her own career. No matter what your field is, Best Marketer Wins is a short and sweet business guide full of questions, goals, affirmations, and more to help you be your marketing best.

Work Vibing

Being a creative attempting to navigate the professional world can be confusing, to say the least. Alex Wolf, founder of BossBabe and author of Resonate: For Anyone Who Wants to Build An Audience realizes this, less of a traditional guide and more of a conversational look at the business world and the humans who inhabit it, Resonate provides insight from a more casual angle, but still manages to be informative, witty and inspiring.

Whether you’re looking to revamp an old venture or moving onto a new career path, advice from those who have been there is always invaluable. Here’s to the ladies who inspire us to keep climbing the ladder of success and guiding us as we do the same.















