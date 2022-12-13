6 SEO Tips for Start-Up Companies in 2022

As a start-up business owner, do you feel overwhelmed at the thought of competing against established companies online? With so many moving pieces to consider when it comes to search engine optimization (SEO), it can seem like a daunting task. Fortunately, with several simple tips and tricks, any new company can improve its SEO strategies in 2022 and get ahead of the competition—even with limited resources. In this blog post, we’ll explore 6 key optimizations that start-up businesses should apply immediately! From keyword research to optimizing internal linking structure, these tips will help you get your website found more easily on major search engines such as Google. So, read on for all the details!

Perform a Website Audit

One of the very first things that you are going to have to do as a start-up company if you are going to be performing search engine optimization would be to regularly perform a website audit. There are many aspects that you’ll have to take into consideration when performing an audit, so it might be a good idea to enlist the help of professionals like figmentagency.com to avoid making any mistakes and get the best outcome.

However, a few things that you should keep an eye on would be the levels of engagement on the website. You should also take a look at the navigation of the website in terms of how easy it is for users to find what they need. And most importantly, you should take a look at the website’s UX and mobile friendliness.

Develop a Content Strategy

The next thing that should be on your to-do list is to develop a content strategy. SEO has changed over the last few years, and solely depending on keywords is just not going to cut it, even if they are relatively important.

This is because search engines such as Google have updated how they provide information to their users, and the algorithms no longer work as they used to. There is now an increased focus on content, and if you don’t have a content strategy, you won’t grow. Are you creating relevant content for your audience? Are you answering the search queries of your audience? Are you creating content for the various buying stages? These are all questions that you should be asking.

Use Social Media

The next tip on this list for a start-up company in 2022 that is ready to perform search engine optimization would be to use social media. Social media has become incredibly important for every business across the globe, and with good reason. Did you know that around 4.7 billion people around the world are using social media?

This is about 59.3% of the global population, which means that if your business is not making use of social media, you are missing out on a massive audience. Not only are many people using social media, but social media is a great way to target your audience and gain brand awareness. If you haven’t given social media a shot yet, perhaps it’s time to hire a social media manager and get to work.

Have a Well-Designed Site

Another incredibly important thing that you’re going to have to do as a start-up company would be to have a well-designed site. Many new start-up companies that are performing SEO for the first time assume that it is all about creating content and linking.

While of course, these two aspects of SEO are incredibly important, if you don’t have a well-designed site, it doesn’t make any difference. For example, how long does it take for the website to load for an average user? If it takes longer than four seconds, most people will leave. Is your website designed in such a way that it is not only pleasing to the eye but also directs the user where to go?

Develop a Link Building Strategy

Finally, as mentioned above, one incredibly important aspect of SEO is having a link-building strategy. In a nutshell, link building, otherwise more popularly known as “backlink building,” is the process of placing a link to your site on the blog posts or content of other websites.

One of the primary reasons you should focus on developing a great link-building strategy is so that you can increase your levels of authority. Not only is this a good indication for search engines, but it also has a lasting impression on users. In addition to this, the more links that you have to unverified sites that produce great content, the higher the chance that your traffic will increase.