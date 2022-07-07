6 Reasons Why Bike Accessories Are a Must

Whether riding a mountain bike or an adult trike, accessories enhance your experience. A good bike accessory makes travel more convenient, improves safety and even introduces fun to every trip. What features should you add to your set of wheels? Here at six accessories every rider needs.

1. The Essential Bike Basket

The best bike baskets are large enough to hold what you need but not so big as to be clunky. A huge basket may fit everything you could need for your trip, but it’ll also throw you off balance. Instead, look for a basket that accommodates essential items and fits neatly onto the front or back of your bike.

2. Ride in Style With Bike Apparel

Riding is more comfortable and even safer with the right duds. Slim-fit shorts ensure no fabric gets tangled in the spokes or chain and a padded bottom means you don’t have to worry about a sore rear after hours of riding. Also, look for moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool on hot days.

Most importantly, get a reliable helmet. You should wear one during every excursion to protect your brain in the event of a collision.

3. Stay Hydrated With a Water Bottle Cage

Staying hydrated is essential when exercising, especially if it’s hot outside. If you get badly dehydrated, you could end up in the hospital. To avoid an unpleasant trip, keep water with you whenever you’re biking.

A water bottle cage holds your water so you can pedal in peace. There’s no need for a clunky backpack — you just snap your bottle into the cage, and you’re ready to go.

4. Keep Your Bike Secure With a Lock

Bike theft is a serious issue, especially on college campuses where bicycles are a major mode of transportation. While some cities have public bike lockers, you should never count on it. Instead, keep a lock with you so you can secure your bike anywhere you go. Trees, poles and other stable objects can serve as makeshift locks in a jam.

When considering what type to get, avoid chain locks, as these are relatively easy to break. Most bike thieves bring a set of bolt cutters on a heist, and these tools are no joke. Instead, get a U-lock, which is much thicker and stronger. Thieves will bypass these for easier prey.

5. Inflate Tires on the Go With a Frame-Mounted Pump

Flat tires can happen anywhere. With a frame-mounted pump, you can get back on the road in no time. You may also want to bring extra tubes in case yours get punctured.

6. Listen to Tunes With a Phone Mount

A phone mount lets you see your screen hands-free. With this nifty gizmo, you can listen to podcasts or music without fiddling with straps or pockets. Additionally, you can access a variety of helpful apps:

GPS

Messaging

AllTrails

You can even play games such as Pokemon Go, as you can see when a Pokemon is nearby.

Whether you need a bicycle for short women or one for tall kids, you can find a model that fits. Once you’ve discovered the perfect bike, accessories let you customize and increase convenience.