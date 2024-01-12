6 Original Ideas To Help You Get That Promotion

Do you dream of climbing the corporate ladder? When it comes down to it, there is really only one way to get there—you must climb the corporate ladder.

But you may be wondering, “How do I do that?” Or, if you’ve already put in some effort, “Why are my tactics not working?”

If you’ve asked yourself questions like these, don’t give up! Your promotion could be right around the corner. Below, we will describe several unique and original ideas to help you get that promotion.

1. Make Yourself Indispensable

There are several ways in which you can make yourself an indispensable asset to your company—one that they would not only never get rid of, but would promote to positions of increased responsibility.

First, you can upskill by volunteering for company-sponsored training or taking classes or a certification course on your own time. Next, strive to go above and beyond your regular duties. Anticipate potential problems and likely solutions. Volunteer for challenging tasks. Put in some overtime. Own any project you work on from start to finish.

Doing all this should make your boss’s job easier. Then, he or she can also focus on other areas of work. When they get promoted, you might, too, to fill their now-vacant position.

Finally, track your skills and accomplishments. Have you ever thought of writing a tailored resume for an internal position? It is a good idea to do so. You likely understand better than an outsider the needs of the role as well as the company culture. Put that expertise to work as you customize your resume with the experiences most relevant to the internal promotion.

2. Network

You may think of networking as something that happens outside the workplace. But internal networking can help you rise to the top.

Get to know the management and staff in your department and in other departments. Company leaders promote those they trust to handle the responsibility, and there is no better basis for trust than a solid relationship based on good communication. You may even become aware of opportunities you didn’t know existed.

While networking, remember to avoid office gossip. Such negative talk will not reflect positively.

Higher-ups also monitor how you interact and network with others on your team and in other departments when considering whether you’re ready for a promotion. When you help your coworkers accomplish their assigned tasks rather than stepping on them in your upward climb, this will be noticed.

3. Ask

Promotions don’t always come automatically like a yearly bonus or pay raise. Sometimes, you have to let your boss know you’re interested in a particular promotion. How?

We’ve all seen cringy television depictions of someone asking for a raise. Requesting a promotion is not like that. Basically, you are asking for information: “What do I need to do to get from here to there?” You may need a certification or on-the-job training before you are eligible, especially if the role is outside your current department. Your company may also have an application process. When you express interest in the position, management can share this information with you.

4. Propose

Depending on where you work, opportunities for advancement may be abundant or sparse. If few opportunities come your way, you can try to create your own by proposing a new role within the company.

Your proposal should not be arbitrary—it should identify and solve a real problem or pain point. Be ready to explain why you are qualified to assume and excel at the new role.

5. Outline Your Goals

Inspirational speakers, life coaches, and therapists all tout the benefits of creating a vision board or using a similar means to visualize your goals.

Ask yourself, “Where do I want to be in ten years? Five years? Next year?” Choose a grand, overarching goal, then set smaller goals that can act as stepping stones to get you there. You can even compose detailed checklists of things you want to accomplish daily, within the month, and so on.

Solid goals and steps to get there will keep you motivated and prevent you from expending energy on tasks that don’t help you reach your goal.

6. Smile—A Lot

Positivity is important when you’re looking to get promoted. Those who move up the chain of command will have a few things in common: they stay calm during stressful situations, they don’t waste time with interpersonal office conflicts, and they motivate others to achieve united goals.

How can you cultivate these qualities? One way is by smiling. The simple act of smiling aids communication and bolsters our own mood and that of others. Smiling actually has a stress-relieving effect on the body—the muscle contractions lead to the release of endorphins in the brain. This, in turn, can aid in coping.

Key Takeaways

The promotion you want is not out of reach. There are things you can do today, such as smiling or setting solid goals, that will help you get there. You can also continue to learn and communicate well with management—even proposing new roles if needed.