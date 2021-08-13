6 Great Ways To Prepare a For A Healthy Summer

In the wake of the pandemic, this summer feels particularly significant: a chance to collectively let our hair down, relax and unwind. Keeping our bodies and minds healthy this summer is important, however, to fully reap the benefits of this opportunity for a well-deserved rest.

Think about incorporating these six summer health tips into your preparations to make the most of the warmer months and to nurture yourself fully.

Sumptuous Sunblock

One of the most important ways to prepare for a lucious and healthy summer is to ensure you have a good supply of high quality sunblock. Look for UVA and UVB protection, and the higher the factor the better, especially if your skin is fair and prone to burning.

Using sunblock can drastically cut your chances of developing skin cancer, not to mention being vital in preventing painful sunburn. Don’t forget to cover up, too – particularly the face, neck and shoulders, and to avoid the sun when it is at its strongest, between 11am – 3pm.

Stylish Shades

Second on our list of ways to prepare for the healthiest summer possible is ensuring you have a good pair of sunglasses; and by ‘good’ we mean a pair of shades that combine style and optimum UV and UVB protection – have a look online at GlassesUSA.com for a comprehensive range of sunglasses including sports and designer options.

Protecting your eyes from the sun is vital; sun damage can manifest in cataracts, macular degeneration and eyelid problems, and eye-care specialists recommend that both adults and children wear high quality UV and UVB filtering eyewear when outside on sunny days, particularly between 11am-3pm.

Hats Off to the Sunshine

As well as regularly applying sunblock and wearing sunglasses, keeping your head covered when enjoying time outside during warm weather is an easy way to maintain your health and wellbeing during the summer months.

The head and scalp can easily burn, and are inaccessible areas, in terms of applying sunscreen, so staying covered will greatly lessen your chances of getting sunstroke or suffering the effects of sun exposure during the heat of the summer.

A wide brimmed hat will help you stay cool, as it keeps your head, face and neck in the shade, and looks stylish, too – as an added extra, that wide brim serves to deter insects and flying bugs.

The range of elegant and on-trend options mean that sunhats are no longer just a matter of keeping cool and feeling comfortable in the sunshine – they help us to look good, too!

Happy Hydration

Staying well hydrated is one of the most important things you can do to keep your body fit and healthy all summer long.

Consuming the recommended amount of water can be hard at the best of times, and trying to make sure you get the extra required in hot weather can seem impossible.

To make staying hydrated more manageable, consider buying a water bottle or flask which is marked with the recommended daily fluid intake, so that you can see exactly how much you have drunk, and how much you have left to aim for. You could also try making sure you always have a refreshed glass of water on your desk as you work, and get in the habit of taking regular sips. Make staying hydrated more interesting by stocking up on fruit juices and keeping ice-cubes in the freezer to add to drinks.

Eating for Health

To help you prepare for a healthy summer, it may be a good idea to start thinking about your diet, in terms of nutritional benefits. As well as staying hydrated, ensuring you maintain a healthy diet, rich in vitamins and minerals, will help you stay in shape and boost your mood, too.

Try to incorporate as many different types of fruit and veg into your daily diet as possible; superfoods are especially beneficial due to the high levels of antioxidants they contain: spinach, tomatoes, nuts, eggs and berries are all great choices for mind and body.

Consider practicing mindful eating as part of your self-care routine: take the time to properly savour your food, eating slowly and with intention; pay attention to the ingredients in your meal, and the journey they have taken to reach your plate. Listen closely to your body and stop when you’re full.

Yoga for Life

Creating and maintaining a regular exercise routine is universally beneficial, and yoga particularly is a great practice to take up to tone your body and prime your mind in preparation for the summer months. There are many forms of yoga, from asanas (breath meditation) to the popular hatha yoga, so choose the form that is the best fit for you.

Yoga helps its practitioners to stay aligned with their body, and calms the mind – the relaxation methods taught in yoga can be used throughout the day to alleviate stress, and yoga, for many, is a lifelong practice that becomes part of a self-nurturing and awareness focused lifestyle.

Here Comes the Sun

By nurturing yourself and paying attention to the needs of your body and mind, you’re all set to enjoy a gloriously healthy summer. Take care of your body and mind, while looking good at the same time. Make the most of the holidays by staying sun-safe, whether you’re heading to the beach or enjoying day-trips from home, and treat yourself to some well-earned downtime.



















