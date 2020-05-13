Challenge Yourself: 6 Ways To Elevate Your Yoga Practice

If you’re a yoga enthusiast, then you already know the sense of inner peace and strength that comes from doing the poses regularly. The confidence you gain from incorporating yoga into your day can power you through even the most grueling workday. To keep yourself at your best, continue to challenge yourself by trying these ways to improve your yoga practice.

1. Change Your Snack Beforehand

Think ahead and have your snack about an hour before the yoga session. Allow this time for your food to digest properly; otherwise you might feel discomfort while doing certain movements. As for what snack to grab, try a Power Bar to energize you or a handful of almonds.

2. Quiet Your Mind

It can be difficult to turn off your thoughts, especially as a beginner yogi or if it’s a particularly stressful time in your life. However, it’s important to quiet those worries so that you can truly connect the mind, spirit, and body.

Some people find it helpful to overcome this obstacle by listening to soft music. Or, you might do some deep breathing exercises at the start, focusing on your core muscles rather than anxious thoughts.

3. Wear Clothing Specifically for Yoga

Wearing yoga tanks and bottoms can help you more than you realize until you start wearing them while you’re doing the movements. They are breathable and loose-fitting.

Thus, the clothes won’t inhibit your movement in any way or leave you feeling like your body is overheating. Wearing toe socks will create a slip-free surface while you move, thanks to the great grip on the bottoms.

4. Find an Inspiring Yoga Teacher

Whether you practice at home or enjoy going to classes, connecting with a yoga teacher you admire will help motivate you to continue doing the activity. If you like to practice at home, then search online for an instructor who offers a video series you can follow.

5. Connect with Other Yoga Enthusiasts

Connect with other yogis, if you haven’t already done so. Being able to motivate one another will help you stick with the yoga practice and, perhaps, do it even more than you were before. Cheer each other on and be a source of positivity, as well as sharing your favorite poses.

6. Start a Yoga Journal

Keep yourself accountable by keeping a journal. Set your goals and check in on how you’re doing with them. Set aside time to read the journal and add notes before each yoga session, as well as after.

Embrace Yoga in All Aspects of Life

To help you move to the next level of yoga, each of the tips above will help you. Try a few of them and see which ones work best for you.

As you move forward with your love of yoga, consider how you could apply its principles to other areas of your life. For example, could you be more mindful of your career or your relationship with your kids? While enhancing your practice, you can feel good about taking time for self-care.

