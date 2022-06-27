5 Ways To Truly Detach From Work And Enjoy Your Vacation

What time is it? It’s summertime! Summer is one of the most beautiful periods of the year- the sun’s out, good music is on blast, hot girl bodies are on display, smiles all around and BAUCEs are catching flights and sometimes feelings.

Being the busy, productive and hardworking BAUCE that you are, you may find it difficult to truly unwind, relax and enjoy your vacation. These 5 tips will help in making sure you have the best vacation to date.

Try solo travel

Solo travelling sounds daunting especially if you haven’t done it before. But, it can be truly relaxing for BAUCEs. Sometimes you need to get away from all the noise of co-workers, family, and friends and just spend time with yourself. You don’t need to travel abroad; you can go somewhere local. Check into a hotel an hour away from where you live and relax. Pamper yourself whether it’s breakfast in bed, spa treatments, shopping or just spending the day binging your favorite shows. This is the time to do you unapologetically. If you are anxious about solo travel as a Black woman, Kemi Adewunmi, Founder of Go Galavant Travel, shared some gems on travelling while Black here.

Automated Out of office emails only

BAUCEs, this is the time to set automated out-of-office emails so you aren’t distracted or tempted to follow up with emails or office requests. Or if you have an assistant who can handle all the administrative tasks while you are away, that is great. It’s hard to detach from work and enjoy your vacation when you are bombarded with emails, so do yourself a favor and let your team know you are out of the office; preferably you can leave an alternative email address- perhaps a member of your team, for customers/clients to contact while you are away.

Less screen time

It’s hard to limit your phone usage while on holiday. But the multiple Whatsapp group chats you are on, as well as your buzzing Instagram feed, can be a distraction destined to disturb your peace. While on holiday, it is time to live your best life unbothered about who else is living their best life or what XYZ is getting up to. Some women might feel guilty when they scroll through their Instagram feeds and see other BAUCEs hustling through the holidays or securing big investments and partnerships while you are sipping on all the cocktails and mocktails.

You must protect your peace while on vacation. Vacation time is a time to be selfish. It is your time. It is your time to rest and relax. You might want to post cute pictures of your vacation on Instagram but try and limit your time on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and any potential peace disrupters.

Have a packed itinerary with non-work-related activities

Having a packed itinerary might sound like tons of work and less rest, but the more you are occupied with fun and non-work activities, the less time you have to think about work-related stuff. If you spend the day idle, then you might be tempted to check in with work or respond to an email to feel busy or just to stay productive. So, fill your day with activities you enjoy such as bike riding, sightseeing, shopping till you drop, swimming, snorkeling, and hiking. By the time you get back to your Airbnb or hotel, you are probably too exhausted to think about work back home.

Practice mindfulness

Mindfulness allows you to be still, live in the moment and truly be present. It allows you to take in your surroundings, practise gratitude for where you are at this very second, take time to meditate, and feel every breath. Doing this multiple times a day is a great way to detach from the hustle and bustle of life and be present. A LinkedIn article also stated that spending time in nature also enhances the relaxation and restoration benefits of going away. It also stated that “Practicing mindfulness meditation will empower you with practical tools to maintain optimal brain health even when you return from your vacation.”