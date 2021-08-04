5 Ways To Refresh Your Home Without Expensive Remodels

​If you’re hoping to switch up your home’s look without committing to any pricy remodels, rest assured that there are plenty of ways to make your space look fresh and new without making major structural changes. Interior design choices can have a massive impact on the overall appearance of your home, so it’s best to start there before you decide on bigger projects.

​When you’re feeling tired of your space, sometimes all you need is a little bit of inspiration. Keep reading for a few home improvement project suggestions that prove that small changes can make a big difference.

Add a Fresh Coat of Paint

​If your home is starting to feel dull or cramped, you can freshen up your rooms with a new paint color. Often, darker wall colors make rooms look and feel smaller than they are. You can make your space appear more open by repainting the walls with light, neutral colors.

​Alternatively, you may be feeling frustrated because your home’s design doesn’t feel particularly “you.” To customize a plain-looking space, try adding vivid colors that suit your tastes or a creative design idea. With striping tape and a few different shades of paint, you could create an accent wall that adds personality to a room or simply fill your home with colors that make you smile.

Buy New Furniture Pieces

​Another great way to change up your home’s look is to get a few new furniture pieces. While furniture can be a bit expensive if you buy several items at once, making a few replacements or upgrades here and there can really liven up your space.

​When you’re ready to make design changes, your existing furniture might not match the vision you have for a particular room. To make your idea come to life, choose one or two standout pieces from a modern furniture store in Houston to tie everything together. After finding a new couch or table that you really love, you may even be inspired to paint or reupholster your older furniture to complement them.

Add Trim & Treatments

​If you recently moved to Houston and your new home feels like it needs a little work, it can be difficult to know where to start. In many cases, adding crown molding, baseboard trim, and window treatments can provide the polished look that you’re missing. Without decorative trim around windows and walls, even the nicest and newest homes can look unfinished. Luckily, installing trim is one of the easiest home improvements out there!

Switch Out Fixtures

​Fixtures can make a big difference in a room’s appearance as well. If you want to update a room from top to bottom, consider replacing things like light fixtures, doorknobs, and drawer pulls. While they may be small and insignificant details to some, ensuring that your hardware and fixtures match in tone and style can make a huge difference.

​For instance, basic or outdated light fixtures can detract from an otherwise well-decorated room. If you’re going for a modern look, look for light fixtures that have complementary designs. It’s also smart to keep metal tones and finishes consistent throughout a room or, for an even more cohesive look, throughout your whole home.

Liven Up Your Patio

​After you’ve addressed the changes you want to make indoors, don’t forget to show your lawn some love. A great way to add interest to your home is to carry over elements of your home’s design to your outdoor spaces. If you have a deck or patio, consider adding some outdoor furniture that complements the style of the rest of your home.

​While you’re working on your home’s exterior, don’t forget how much well-manicured plant life can add to your home’s curb appeal. Consider planting a few nice shrubs, flowers, or trees outside to bring a little extra life and color to your yard.

​With these tips in mind, you can make your home suit your tastes without having to put a lot of time, money, and energy into big projects. You don’t always have to start from scratch to make your home look beautiful; you’d be surprised by what you can do with the space you already have!



















