5 Ways to Celebrate Black History Month

America marks black history month every February. One month may not be enough to celebrate the black community’s immense contribution to making America what it is today. But it is a great time to highlight where the black community has come from.

If you are passionate about equality in America, immersing yourself in black history by participating in celebrating black history month can be your first step at understanding the black community better.

Here are several ways to celebrate black history month.

1. Visit Black History Centered Museums and Exhibitions

There is no better way to understand black history than visiting black history-centered museums and exhibitions. It feels like taking a journey into time and makes you see the historical predicament of black people in a way nothing else can.

There are several black history museums spread across America that you may want to visit. The museums are open all year round. So if you didn’t get a chance to visit it in February, you could still do it now.

If you live around Mississippi or are planning to visit soon, you may consider visiting the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. This place will help you get insights into the historical civil rights movements in Mississippi and the contribution made to black history.

2. Donate Money to Black Charities

Donating to black charities is one way of showing support to the black community and celebrating black history month.

You can find an organization in almost every area you wish to make a difference in the black community, such as health provision, education, or rehabilitation. You can also offer to work as a volunteer at a local black-centered charitable organization.

Most charities depend on contributions from corporates and well-wishers like you to keep them running and doing what they are meant to do.

You can choose to give a one-time donation or offer to make monthly contributions which are much better. Some black charitable organizations you may want to consider include:

Black Lives Matter

Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Color Of Change

The Black Youth Project

Black Girls Code

3. Support Black-Owned Businesses

America has a huge wealth gap along racial lines, with the colored communities getting the short end of the stick. Even in business, most people of color start from the point of a disadvantage, sometimes due to financial constraints or customer bias.

If you are passionate about equality, you can show your support for black history month by shopping from black entrepreneurs. You can also refer people in your circle to black-owned businesses and educate them on how black empowerment can contribute to closing racial wealth gaps.

4. Read Black History Literature

There is a lot of literature on black history. Picking up a book on black history, particularly one authored by a black historian, is a great way to get a glimpse of what black history is all about.

Most black history authors depended on narrations from persons that had first-hand experiences of slavery.

Some narrators were only a generation away from the slaves brought from Africa in the slave trade era. Reading such books gives you more than history by helping you get into the context of history, which is critical in understanding the experiences of today’s black community.

5. Support Black Creatives

The black community has a rich artistic background that is worth exploring. If you are an art lover, you may want to consider supporting black creators in the area of art you love, from music, movies, comedy, writers, and abstract art creators.

You may be surprised at the wealth of untapped talent you may discover among black artists that may not have the means of getting their art forms out to the world.










