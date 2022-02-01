Meta Description: Canada’s mattress market is so vast that it’s easy to feel lost. Here are 5 things you should know before purchasing a mattress in Canada.

Browsing around for a new mattress, you’ll quickly find that the choice is enormous. That’s great if you know what you’re looking for, but if you’re not sure, you’ll be confused. However, if you do your research, you can quickly narrow down your choice. The goal of this article is to help you do exactly that. Therefore, we will talk about the 5 things you should know before purchasing a mattress in Canada.

What Mattress Size You Want

Let’s start with the simple guidelines first. By mattress size, we mean the width and length of a mattress. When deciding on the size, there are a couple of things to consider: how big your bedroom is and how much space you need while sleeping. Taller people will need a longer mattress, while people who wiggle around in their sleep will benefit from more width. Lastly, if you already own a bed, make sure to choose a mattress that fits.

You should know that countries can have different standards for mattress measurements. If you’re shopping for a mattress in Canada, look for Canadian mattress sizes. Otherwise, you’re risking incompatibility with your bed frame.

How Thick You Want Your Mattress

Thickness is another basic guideline to consider. You’ll most likely need to go for a mattress of standard thickness—around 10 inches. However, petite sleepers might want a thinner mattress. Meanwhile, sleepers with above-average weight will want a slightly thicker one. As with mattress size, consider your bed frame when choosing mattress thickness. You don’t want your mattress to sit any lower than the edges of your frame.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that a thicker mattress does not provide more comfort despite what many believe. Don’t get carried away: choose a mattress thickness suitable for your body type.

Which Type of Mattress You Want

Mattress types are where things start to get a little tricky. There are several mattress technologies on the market today: spring-loaded, memory foam, latex, and hybrid.

A spring-loaded mattress is the most universal. These mattresses provide excellent support and durability. Memory foam is less durable, but it offers excellent pressure relief, making it the premier choice for side sleepers and people with back problems. Latex is extremely durable while providing great comfort as well. However, it is the most expensive by far.

You’ll note that we also mentioned hybrid mattresses: these can be a combination of any (or all) of the above.

Choosing your mattress type is the most challenging part of the process. If you get this one wrong, you might be setting yourself up for a bad sleep pattern. Therefore, before deciding which mattress technology suits you best, consider your sleeping habits and try to consult with like-minded individuals (but more on that later).

Know Your Budget and Stick To It

Before going out shopping, it’s essential to know how much you’re planning to spend. Mattress prices can vary wildly depending on size, thickness, and type. Consider what’s most important to you and try to use your budget in that direction.

An excellent general tip is that you should never go for cut-price items. We’d recommend starting with a mid-tier mattress, as it will provide you with sufficient quality while not being too hard on your pockets.

Once you go deeper into the mattress market, it’s easy to get carried away with how much you spend. However, we believe that you should resist the urge to splurge. Luxury mattresses are not that much better than solid, medium-priced ones.

Read Reviews

After you’ve considered our previous points, you should be left with a couple of mattresses that fit your criteria. At this point, it’s time to see what the public thinks of them.

You should know that if a product exists, there’s bound to be a review of it on the internet. If you can’t find one, that tells you everything you need to know. You can Google reviews for each mattress individually, but there’s a better and less time-consuming way. Find a trusted source of reviews, and you’ll have everything you need in one place.

Sleepingnorth is a Canadian website specializing in everything related to sleep improvement: beds, mattresses, bedsheets, and more. You name it, and they’ve reviewed it. In addition, they offer detailed information on a variety of mattresses. To make your life easier, head on over to Sleepingnorth.ca and look for a review of your top mattress choices.

Conclusion

Our five tips are sure to help you understand what a quality mattress is all about. We were sure to include all the crucial points in this guide. When looking to purchase a mattress, consider mattress size, type, and thickness. Moreover, set a budget and read product reviews online. We hope this guide provides some enlightenment on what to look for when buying a mattress in Canada.









