5 Things to Bring on Your Romantic Weekend Getaway

Are you planning a romantic getaway? Congratulations! You’ve earned it. A weekend getaway can be the reset you need with your partner. However, that’s only if you plan carefully ahead of time.

Instead of stressing about the itinerary and mourning over the essentials you forgot to pack while you’re there, keep reading to find out which five things you should bring on your trip.

1. Clothing and Cosmetics

You may want to freshen up when you first arrive, especially if you’ve had a long journey. Bring your favorite soap and moisturizer for a complete shower or a short wash and perfume or cologne to spray. You may even want to bring some new lingerie or HSIA Bra for a romantic night in.

Also, don’t forget to pack some razors and shaving cream for flawlessly smooth skin. Having some of your favorite toiletries and cute underwear will stay confident and relaxed.

2. Sips and Snacks

If you’re spending a lot on the hotel or Airbnb, you may feel better about the trip’s expenses by saving on meals. We recommend bringing meals along with you that are easy to take on-the-road and clean up.

For example, you can pack a picnic with snacks you can share, such as slices of bread, cheeses, deli meats, and grapes.

For dessert, pick up some fresh berries and a bottle of wine or champagne. Try filling up an ice bucket as soon as you arrive, and keep the bottle refrigerated until dinner time. Don’t forget to bring a bottle opener and some extra wine glasses.

If you plan to get a room with a bathtub, bring a bubble bath bottle with you to have a nice soak together. You may need to bring some candles and matches around the bathtub.

Take a bottle of massage oil with you to swap massages and a portable speaker for some relaxing music to get you in the mood.

4. Disposable Camera

Of course, you’ll want to take plenty of pictures, so you always remember the trip. However, you’ll also want to avoid being on your phones, as social media can distract from the time spent together and remind you of your duties and obligations back at home.

The perfect solution is capturing moments with a Polaroid camera. You’ll avoid distractions on your iPhone and enhance your memories with images that have an authentically artsy look.

It’s a terrific tradition to start on your first trip and continue on future travels. Eventually, you’ll have a collection to put on your fridge or save in a scrapbook.

5. An Open Mind

This one won’t take up any space in your baggage but will make your journey so much more enjoyable, especially if it’s your first trip together!

It may rain during your vacation, something you intended to visit may be closed, or you may not complete all of your plans, and that’s fine.

The most important thing you can do is have an optimistic outlook and go with the flow.

How you manage the ups and downs of a trip reflects how you’ll work together as a pair, so learning to let things go and adjust can make your vacation so much more pleasurable for both of you, no matter what happens!

Conclusion

Whatever you pack (or fail to pack), always live in the moment while on your trip. You’re heading somewhere special with somebody you care about, and you don’t want to look back and regret all the time you spent worrying about what you brought when you could have made memories together.

Return to this checklist before you walk out the door to double-check that you’re not missing anything essential!









