5 Surprising Reasons You Have Back Pain

Did you know that back pain is the world’s leading cause of disability? And while there are some clear reasons why your back might be hurting – perhaps you slept in a strange position or you did exercise for the first time in a while – there are other reasons that are less obvious. If you find yourself suffering from back pain and you don’t know why, the following are always possibilities.

Insomnia

You might know or assume that when you have back pain, it’s hard to sleep. However, although this is certainly true, sometimes you will get back pain because of insomnia, and not the other way around.

Studies are still ongoing as to why this is, but it might be because you’re more aware of your own discomfort, or it could be because you feel stressed when you can’t sleep, which tenses the muscles and that can lead to back pain.

Weak Abs

As you lift or carry something heavy, your abdominal muscles should work together. Yet, many people lack strong abdominal muscles, forcing the supporting cast, in this case your lower back muscles, to do double duty. It’s possible that this could lead to lower back injury or at least tiredness and soreness.

Having a strong core can help keep your back pain at bay. Having a strong core and lower back allows you to lift bigger weights without experiencing discomfort, and makes bending and twisting much safer. Try to work out in a way that will strengthen your core and thus prevent back pain as much as possible.

Bad Shoes

Each step you take is supported by your feet, which also help cushion your body from the impact of running and walking. The vertebrae in your spine can become misaligned if you wear shoes that don’t provide enough support or that put too much weight on one area of your foot.

For example, as soon as you put on a pair of high heels, your whole posture changes. Because your feet aren’t in the right place, your lower back moves forward a little, which throws off the natural curve of your spine. In some cases, specialist orthotic shoes will be the answer; look at The Good Feet Store prices to see the cost and the range. In other cases, it might be a case of wearing shoes that support you more.

Video Games

Video gamers often spend long periods of time seated in an unhealthy posture that includes a rounded upper back, a bent neck, and a rounded upper chest. Muscle tension and stiffness are common results of poor posture and prolonged sitting. All of this is sure to lead to back pain at some point – perhaps you already know the feeling.

The simple solution is to use a timer to alert you to get up and move around every 20 or 30 minutes. Although this might take you out of ‘the zone’, you’ll appreciate having a healthy back rather than a painful one.

Smoking

Although we all know that smoking causes cancer and is bad for the heart, not many people are aware that it is also bad for your back. Smoking causes problems with circulation, and this can damage your back muscles. People who smoke are also at more risk of osteoporosis and degenerative disc disease.