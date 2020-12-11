5 Reasons You Should Supercharge Your Coffee With CBD

Coffee is already the most popular drink in the USA. Over 63% of American adults enjoy a morning dose of warm, caramel, nutty flavoured drink to start their day. But what if you could supercharge your coffee?

CBD is fast-growing in popularity within the US. With five more states legalising marijuana for recreational use during the last election cycle, people are finding creative ways to get CBD in their diets.

CBD or Cannabidiol is the most popular component of marijuana. It has been found to have medicinal and performance improving effects on its users with no pyschoactive effects. In simpler terms, it gives users the medicinal benefits of marijuana with none of the side effects.

As two of the most popular stimulants in the US, combining both CBD and coffee might have occured to you as a good idea. In this article, we’ll be looking at some of the reasons you should have both.

Enhanced alertness: One of the main reasons people take coffee is to increase their mental alertness early in the morning. Caffeine, the active ingredient in coffee is a well documented mental stimulant. CBD can also have the same alerting effect when taken in small doses. Many people who have taken a mix of coffee and CBD have reported feeling higher levels of alertness than when they took just coffee.

Reduced Anxiety : A major after effect coffee takers complain about is anxiety. While caffeine is not known to cause anxiety, it may worsen symptoms in people who are already prone to it. CBD, on the other hand is a well known anxiety reducer. Some people have reported feeling clarity and calm after taking CBD infused coffee.

Less stress : Feelings of anxiety and stress are closely related so it is only expected that mixing CBD and caffeine can have have a calming effect on the nerves.

They are both antioxidant s: Antioxidants are nutrients that protect the body from cancer-causing agents. Both CBD and caffeine are classified as antioxidants. Having a mixture of the two can give you an extra dose of wellbeing.

Improved mood: Certain studies have shown that CBD can have an immediate boost on a person's mood. This is typically put down to its ability to increase the level of serotonin in the body. Serotonin is the neurotransmiter responsible for feelings of happiness

Conclusion

If you’re a lover of both CBD and coffee, there’s no reason you can’t have them both. Combining them can actually have wonderful after-effects on you.

There are several ways you can combine them to maximise potency. Using White Label CBD coffee is one of the ways peopel are getting their daily CBD and caffeine dose. You can also add your CBD as a tincture to your cup of already made coffee. Some people, however, prefer vaping their CBD as they drink a cup of coffee. That said, any way that gets the job done for you is great.

