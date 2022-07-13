5 Memorable (but Inexpensive) Ways to Celebrate an Important Family Birthday

One of the hottest topics in today’s world is finding ways to keep your family happy and closer. Well, there are dozens of ways to achieve this, but very few are more effective at bringing kids together than an important occasion, such as a birthday.

A common tradition in many homes, family birthdays present a great opportunity to spend time with those you love, some of whom you may not have seen for ages. And it doesn’t always have to be a big, extravagant party to be fun, memorable, and make the birthday person feel special.

Here are five ways to celebrate an important family birthday without spending an arm and a leg.

Have a Picnic at A Local Park

Picnics are one of the best ways to celebrate an important family birthday as you have an outdoor meal together while enjoying the sun and the breeze. This is especially true for families on a tight budget who want to specially celebrate one of their own. They make the place of celebration your home – in a way. Plus, planning a picnic doesn’t require too much preparation.

First, choose a nice, spacious local park with a scenic spot, making sure it’s not too crowded! Next, pick a nice, warm sunny day, pack up some blankets and lawn chairs, gather some cold drinks and munchies, and invite a few neighbors to join in the fun.

Create A Family Birthday Video

Oftentimes, the best memories are the ones that can’t be put into words. Making a video featuring the family sharing memories and wishing the birthday person a happy birthday can be one of the most memorable things you can do for them.

What’s more, you don’t have to invest in expensive video-shooting equipment or hire a professional. If you’re not a pro at it, you can check out how to do a happy birthday video and you’ll be good to go. The video can feature different members of the family wishing the person a happy birthday and presenting their gifts, or you can choose to record the entire celebration. Either way, birthday videos make a great keepsake as you can always revisit the memories.

Take Lots of Photos Together (and make a slideshow)

Holidays are great for taking lots of pictures together, but family birthdays often have shorter, more interesting times for photos. When you get the chance, snap a few fun, candid shots of the family members celebrating the birthday. You can put the birthday photos in a family album or even make a slideshow. Not only will it be a nice, easy way to remember the birthday person’s special day, but it will also make everyone smile.

Go On a Road Trip

Yes, road tripping is another great way to celebrate a special family birthday without spending a fortune. Gear up, get the supplies you need, and drive your way across the country, hitting the backroads and visiting family and friends along the way.

This way, everyone gets to enjoy the occasion and remember it for ages to come. Most importantly, the birthday person will definitely feel cared for on their special day.

Attend A Local Sporting Event

Most sports fans like watching their favorite team play on TV or on the computer. But nothing is more fun than seeing your favorite team live accompanied by family. So, why not do it for the family birthday party? Especially if the birthday person is feeling outdoorsy, it’s a great way to turn the birthday into a fun, relaxing day.

Birthdays are among the celebrations that most people hold dear. If you want to inexpensively make one of your family member’s natal days special and memorable, the above guide can come in handy.