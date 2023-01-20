5 Free, Fun, and Impressive Date Ideas That Guarantee A Great Time

Planning a fun and romantic date night can seem difficult. With inflation, high gas prices, and trying to secure the bag, there isn’t much money left over for dating. In fact, according to an end-of-the-year report by eharmony.com, in 2023 more people are prioritizing budgeting. In addition, 26% of the respondents to their survey said that will spend less money on dating because of financial circumstances.

But that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice romance just to save money. There are ways to go out on an impressive date without breaking the bank. If you’re looking to keep dating as a part of your life but don’t want to overspend, here are some fun, fancy and inexpensive date ideas that will save you money and not make you look cheap.

Cooking together

Forget the overpriced restaurant with half a serving size of food. Instead, you can transform your kitchen and dining room into the best restaurant in town. Cooking with a significant other is a low-cost date night that allows you to bond over the scent of paprika and lemon pepper. This is also a popular option amongst 57% of millennials and Gen Z’s who were surveyed by eharmony.

If you’re not sure where to get started or what to cook, you can choose a cuisine based on a country. Taco nights for Mexico. Pasta for Italy.

For added intimacy, and a way to save some money, you can go shopping with your partner and split the cost of the groceries. If shopping together sounds intriguing, you can try a trip to the farmer’s market. Going to the farmer’s market allows you to find fresh and unique ingredients. While shopping you can discuss your likes and dislikes of certain foods.

If you’re really on a budget, you can try to ToogoodTogo app. This app allows you to pick up discounted produce and food products that are edible but can’t be sold after their sell-by date. Every order offers a different variety of food, so you can really harness your inner chef when cooking with the ingredients from an order.

Going on a hike

Getting outside in nature is a great way to bond with your partner or get to know someone. You can set up this low-cost date idea by researching hiking routes in your area. Once you find the ideal place make sure you pack snacks, water, and a first aid kit.

Since studies have shown that being in nature has calming effects on the nervous system. Therefore, going for a hike is a great way to shake off any nervousness or self-doubt.

While on the date, try to turn off your phone or at least keep it on silent so that you can be fully present.

If you’re concerned about what to do or say while on this low-cost date, you can turn the hike into a mini scavenger hunt. Create a list of things you’d like to see on the trail such as a heart-shaped rock, a bluebird, or a unique spiderweb. Then see who can find the most items on your list. Playing a game can help ease any tension and create a more fun experience.

Picnic in the park

Having a picnic in the park is a simple yet romantic date idea. This date requires a little preparation but you don’t have to worry about making reservations.

Ideally, you want to choose a park with plenty of greenery. Next, you’ll want to plan out what to bring. Typical picnic items include a blanket, a basket or bag to carry food items, utensils, and of course your favorite foods or snacks.

Besides bringing food you can also pack board games, playing cards, and conversation cards for added fun. Similar to the hike, it’s important to try to be as present as possible so remember to silence your phone.

Stargazing

If you’re more of a night owl and like a little adventure, stargazing can be the perfect low-cost date for you. Stargazing is planning a night to go out and marvel at the constellations in the sky. Many stargazers choose to go on a night when there is a meteor shower. However, you can also go on any given night and try to see a shooting start.

The key element of this activity is finding the ideal location. This means nowhere, where there are city lights. You’ll want to find a place in an open field or a mountaintop, somewhere far away from city lights and contamination. You can simply do a Google search for the best locations in your area or use the app Star Walk 2.

While gazing up at the night sky you can see who can name the most constellations. If you really want to connect, you can discuss your hopes and dreams with your partner.

Because this is a night activity you’ll want to bring a blanket or two to keep warm and a thermos of hot tea or hot chocolate.

Visit a museum

Did you know that many museums offer free entrance days? Portlandonthecheap.com recently published its list of free museum days. Some establishments even offer discounts for local residents. To find out about these free or discounted days, simply google free museum days and enter the name of your city.

Museums offer a great opportunity to create a more intellectual and mental connection with your partner. You can discuss famous artworks or crucial moments in history.

Museum visits are also a fun excuse to get a little dressed up.

Which fun and inexpensive date will you try?

Most of society has been conditioned to think that the ideal date is dinner and a movie. Yet, there is so much more to dating than coloring inside the lines. And doing something different and creative for a date doesn’t have to be costly.

The bonus outcome of not overspending on dates is that you can focus more on connection. By doing things outside of the norm, you can save money and get to know someone a little better.