5 Elements To Look For In An Ideal Job Besides The Paycheck

To be honest, the first thing you probably look for in a great job is how much you’ll earn. And while that makes perfect sense, new research suggests that an ideal job is not all about the money, or at least, it shouldn’t be. Factors such as opportunities for career progression, health support, security, work culture, and so on, are more important for total job satisfaction than a paycheck. And indeed, many workers now hate their jobs because it offers them no satisfaction – so it’s wise to do your best to avoid becoming another frustrated employee. Therefore, consider the following aspects when searching for your next ideal job.

Company values

It’s important to know your potential employer’s vision and mission statements and determine if they match your own values. For example, if you support environmental sustainability, you’ll probably have a hard time working for an employer that contributes massively to environmental waste and degradation. Also, while you cannot predict the future, it helps to know about a potential employer or company’s history. That should give you a good understanding of the stability level it offers in terms of job security.

Health protection and insurance

You pretty much have no business working for a company that disregards your health. Of course, you may argue that you need the money. But what’s a good paycheck if you spend most of it on treating work-related health issues? A job that protects your health will have a health insurance package to cover at least the rudiments. An ideal job that supports your health will also give you a leave period to recoup and ease your stress. Such a job will also have measures in place to prevent workplace injuries. And should such injuries occur, there should be a clear procedure to receive compensation, and what you can do just in case you’re denied workers comp claims.

Work-life balance

It’s important to have a job that allows you to maintain a healthy work-life balance, as it promotes good mental health and personal health and boosts relationships. Today’s fast-paced corporate world is already doing a lot of damage to personal well being, family life, and other personal relationships. And finding a job that respects and encourages a healthy work-life balance is important.

Appreciation

Yes, you want to do your job, get your pay and go home. But, whether you’ll admit it or not, you, like probably everyone else, want to feel appreciated and valued at your workplace. And this is even more important if you’re ready to give off your best to your job. Feeling underappreciated is a massive wet blanket – it can kill the fire and passion in even the best workers.

Opportunities for career progression

You cannot underestimate the importance of working for a company that offers opportunities for advancement and growth. Working in such companies makes it easier for you to progress in your career instead of remaining stagnant. Also, look for things like training and capacity building opportunities that allow you to hone and improve your skills. This way, you can easily climb the career ladder.