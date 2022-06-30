5 Dating Tips to Keep a Man Hooked

Dating is fun, especially when you find a partner who loves you genuinely and respects you. If you are currently dating a guy you are crazy about and would love to know how to keep him interested, you have come to the right place. Here are five of the best tactics to hold a man’s attention.

1. Challenge Him

Most men enjoy a challenge. While you don’t have to play hard to get forever (you’re together after all), there are things you can do that will make him hooked by igniting that playful spark.

Men want to date someone who keeps the relationship exciting and interesting. Show him how creative, intelligent, and independent you are by challenging him during your interactions with him. This will make you stand out from the other women he might want to chase. Never be afraid to give your opinion about something, even if it will differ from his.

2. Love Yourself

Everybody wants to be loved. But it should start with loving yourself — that’s when you will learn how to love others. If you cannot love yourself, you won’t think you deserve to be loved by others. If you have doubts about being worthy of others’ affection, you will have a hard time building a solid long-term relationship.

To get a man hooked, you must demonstrate that you love and value yourself. Don’t forget to prioritize what you need. Eat healthily, and take steps to take care of yourself.

3. Befriend Him and His Friends

When establishing a relationship with such a man, aim to be his friend first and foremost. Offer your help when he needs it, send funny photos on his phone, and go to fun places with him. Play fun games with him whenever you can. While passion and romance are crucial, you can’t always depend on them to sustain your relationship.

Also, value his friends and spend time together as a group. If you want a man to be romantically interested in you, you must also get along with his friends and encourage him to have a social life, and you should also maintain your social life away from him. Having friendships outside of your romantic relationship is vital.

4. Wear Attractive and Well-Fitting Clothes

Men are visual beings. To attract and retain them, wear clothes that flatter your shape. No matter your shape or size, you can find clothes that make you look and feel gorgeous and flatter your figure.

If you’re proud of your chest, wear a piece that highlights your assets. Rock a short skirt and high heels if you have killer legs. Wear whatever makes you feel confident and will have your man noticing both your loveliness and self-assurance.

5. Cook and Eat Together

Eating together is a great way to know someone better. It goes back to our basic human psychology for how food helps us build bonds.

You will also get to learn his interests and dislikes. Cooking for the man you are dating allows you to impress them. Find out what he enjoys eating and cook something that will water his mouth. He will be more interested in you because he will see you have taken your time to learn about the food he loves.

Let him reciprocate and cook for you next time, or play sous-chef if he wants to please you but doesn’t know his way around the kitchen. And of course, treat him to a meal out if cooking also isn’t your forte.

Make Him Fall for You — Again!

Being in love is a fantastic feeling. Apply the above tips, and you can keep your man hooked and continue falling in love every day.