5 Creative Ways To Make Money On Social Media

We have watched social media evolve from a simple dorm room experiment into a global phenomenon. They were of course the days when we only went on social media to follow up on the lives of our family, friends, and loved ones. And while at it too, post cute pictures of our family vacation for the “likes and comments.”

But alas, social media has longed to move from that basic level into something more serious. Today, social media has become a catalyst for political change, real-time news, and a tool for global business. Yes. Individuals and corporate entities have turned to social media to grow and expand their businesses online.

The ubiquitous power of social media simply cannot be glossed over. Businesses have begun and amassed huge profits in a space of months. So it is no gainsaying that social media is a formidable force to reckon with in the 21st century.

Let us discuss a bit about the benefits of social media for the topic: Five creative ways to make money on social media. Read on…

Start a YouTube Channel

YouTube has presented all of us with the opportunity to create content, post them, and earn money while doing so. If you are well versed in a particular subject or a niche, you can weave content around it and grow a wide subscriber base. You can start a channel on lifestyle and travel, beauty, academics, motivation, and even DIY home improvement videos. Pretty much anything flies on YouTube.

The trick is to make your content as interesting as possible and keep them coming in because quantity also counts. As your channel gains traction, the more ad dollars you earn on your videos. That’s simply it!

Get on OnlyFans

The word on everyone’s lips now is “OnlyFans.” Yes. The platform is making it easy for anyone to become famous and earn a lot of money at the same time. OnlyFans has been around the block for quite a while now. First launched in 2016, the platform didn’t gain popularity until after the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Because of the lockdown order imposed by governments all over the world, many of us got bored. Individuals, models, entertainers, and celebrities had to improvise to not only kill the boredom, but to also remain relevant and make money. Hence, was the rebirth of OnlyFans. Now, with a free onlyfans account, you can go from absolute nobody to stardom in a few months. People have done it and so can you.

Sell Products

While affiliate marketing remains one of the most popular ways to earn while flipping products online, did you know you can also sell your own products? Many people have chosen this route since affiliate marketing models sometimes fail. The good news with selling your own chosen products is that you have full autonomy to select your stock, and set the pricing on your product.

So instead of earning a small commission selling other people’s products, you can source merchandise directly from manufacturers. You can display these products on your Facebook and Instagram pages for your friends and followers at good rates. Selling goods directly on social media is a great way to grow a successful business online.

Become an Influencer

The year is 2022, and one way to make money on social media is influencing. First, let us get a full picture of the term “influencer.” An influencer is simply an individual or personality that commands a large social media following. So if you have tens to hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, you automatically qualify as an influencer.

Basically, companies and brands approach you to help promote their products and services on your page to tap into your large customer base. Because of the huge exposure it garners for them, these brands are willing to pay a lot of money for the opportunity. So that’s your cue! Instead of letting that large social media following go to waste, you can put it to good use and start earning right away.

Make Sponsored Posts

Have you heard about sponsored posts? It is simply the art of making a custom post for a particular purpose and having corporate sponsorship cover it. So let us say you are a content creator on YouTube who makes travel and adventure videos. You can approach a brand in that niche to collaborate on making a post or series of posts.

You may have full authority to work out the theme of these posts or it could be a joint effort between yourself and the brand. The bottom line is that this brand lends its name to the content and still pays you for it. As a reward, the brand gets more exposure on your channel. It’s a win-win situation for both parties.

Start Making Money On Your Socials Now

That’s it for this one. Social media is the way to go if you want to earn the big bucks. These tips shared above are very easy to implement by anybody irrespective of gender or age. We have listed five here but there are more. Take out the time to do your research and join the train of earners on social media.