When it comes to app-based dating, no other application comes close to Tinder in popularity and membership size. But because it’s increasingly becoming perceived as more of a hookup app than a platform for serious relationships, more and more people are looking elsewhere to find the one.

And Tinder isn’t only infamous for being hookup-friendly. Many people in relationships even use it to cheat, which explains the popularity of tools like tinderfind.me, a website for those who want to know how to find someone on Tinder. People who suspect that their partners might be using the dating app resort to such tools to check whether their SO is actively looking for matches online

Can you use Tinder to look for serious relationships?

Of course, it’s still very much possible to find a long-term partner on Tinder.

Although dating apps that are specifically designed for serious commitments might give you a higher chance of success, we can’t deny the fact that Tinder’s massive user base presents many opportunities for you to get lucky and find “the one.”

There are a number of strategies you can employ to weed out one-night-stand-hunters or, at the very least, ensure that the matches you’ll get are people who are more likely to be compatible with you.

For one, tools like Tinderfind.me aren’t just for suspicious partners. You can also use them to look for people on Tinder with the same interests as you.

It’s also helpful to be upfront about your intentions. Don’t be afraid to state in your bio that you’re strictly looking for serious relationships. If you don’t care for casual encounters at all, saying so on your profile is a great way to scare off those who are only looking to hook up.

Now, if you already tried these tricks but are yet to find success, then moving on to dating apps for serious relationships is the logical next step.

5 Best dating apps for serious relationships

Hinge

Based on Hinge’s bold claim that it’s a dating app that’s “designed to be deleted,” you could immediately tell that it’s serious about forming genuine, long-lasting connections between users. And they’re serious about measuring real-world success. Hinge boasts of an algorithm that improves itself by taking into account how successful users feel their first dates are. This means your results from using the app are bound to get better over time.

OkCupid

For the young and liberal crowd looking for lasting connections, OkCupid is as good as it gets. With dedicated space in your bio to specify your preferred pronouns and an emphasis on users’ political and social views, this app brands itself as online matchmaking that’s relevant to the times.

eharmony

No list of dating apps for serious relationships is complete without eharmony. It’s a household name for a reason. They even claimed to rank #1 for most online marriages and marital satisfaction at one point.

Coffee Meets Bagel

Do you ever feel like your online matches never end up turning into real dates? If the answer is yes, consider using Coffee Meets Bagel.

This unique app imposes an 8-day limit on online message exchanges, which encourages dates IRL and taking things to the next level. And unlike Tinder, women outnumber the men on this app.

Match

Match.com’s dating app is best suited for people over 30. This is awesome considering how most of the newer apps coming out these days are targeted towards the younger crowd. You’re going to have to shell out some money to exchange messages through the app. But since it’s a paid app, this means you’re only going to encounter people who are serious enough about meeting someone to invest in a paid subscription.

A parting note

In today’s coronavirus-ridden world, being able to date and meet people virtually is a godsend. Although the world’s most popular dating app, Tinder, is now known to be more of an avenue for casual dating and hookups, there’s no need to despair. There are a number of fun, safe, and effective apps for people looking for serious relationships.

So go ahead and take your pick! Who knows? Your soulmate may be one swipe and like away.















