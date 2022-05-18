5 Benefits of Completing an Addiction Rehabilitation Program

Addiction rehab programs have a lot of negative connotations, primarily due to media portrayals. There’s unfounded controversy over whether rehab programs work or if it’s worth the time and money.

In reality, there’s no cure for addiction— it’s something people live with their entire lives. However, rehabilitation programs provide valuable resources and training to manage addictions and minimize relapse situations.

Here are five compelling benefits of completing an addiction rehabilitation program.

Detoxing Safely

One of the most compelling reasons for searching up “drug rehab near me” is the ability to detox safely. What many people outside the world of addiction don’t realize is that detoxing is a dangerous process. You’re depriving the body of something it has become dependent on, and your body fights back.

People going through detox may experience headaches, vomiting, diarrhea, tremors, and delirium. While these symptoms seem minor, they can lead to extreme dehydration and death. Some people even have seizures and dangerous fluctuations in blood pressure that could lead to death.

As these symptoms are incredibly difficult to manage by oneself, there’s also an increased risk of relapse. Sometimes, the addiction seems better than the “cure.”

Going through detox with the support of an addiction treatment program protects the health and wellness of the individual as they work on their recovery. Furthermore, it reduces the likelihood of relapse during the detoxification process. Addiction treatment programs also have access to other medical professionals, like MAT doctors, to intervene and offer support.

Dealing with Underlying Trauma

Conversations about addiction often lead to the debate of nature versus nurture— why do some people struggle with substance abuse and not others? While there are many factors that play into whether someone is susceptible to addiction, the most compelling is trauma.

Studies show a strong link between trauma and substance abuse. Unfortunately, this connection often creates a tragic cycle. People who experience trauma are more likely to use substances, and people who use substances are more likely to experience more trauma. Furthermore, the children of people with addictions are introduced to more trauma, continuing the cycle into the next generation.

Addiction rehab programs typically include individual and group therapy sessions to help those facing addiction work through the underlying trauma. While you can’t erase what happened to you, you can learn to work through it and process the emotions.

Studies have shown that without this key component in the recovery process, the risk of relapse increases.

Learning to Manage Triggers

People battling addictions and working on their recovery will always be faced with triggers and temptation. For example, someone recovering from alcoholism will be around alcohol every time they go to dinner or attend a wedding. Beyond the obvious interactions, there are other triggers to consider as well. Emotional or traumatic events increase the likelihood of relapse, as substances become a coping mechanism.

Going through an addiction treatment program creates an opportunity to learn how to handle these situations when (not if) they arise. Trying to overcome addiction without professional support means not learning healthy, manageable ways to avoid relapsing when faced with a trigger.

Finding Understanding Support

There’s still a lot of stigma around addictions in society. Additionally, those going through an addiction often alienate themselves from friends or family. Addictions hurt everyone, and loved ones may not be able to see through their own pain and anger to offer support.

When you enter an addiction treatment program, you’re surrounded by people who understand what you’re going through. Hearing about their experience and receiving support in return can be incredibly validating. This experience can create the positive environment you need to recover.

Developing a Relapse Plan

The reason people think rehab doesn’t work is that those facing addiction have relapses. Success in treatment doesn’t mean never relapsing; it means minimizing the risks of relapse and understanding how to come back from them.

When you go through an addictions program, your support team will work with you to create a plan for when you feel like relapsing and what to do if it happens. With this strategy, a relapse can be a temporary setback rather than a complete derailment.

If you or someone you care about is battling addiction, it's worth looking into rehab treatment options. With a supportive team and the right environment, there is hope for recovery.










