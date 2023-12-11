40 Black Woman Owned Brands to Shop with For the Holidays

Are you one of those people who loves gift-giving more than receiving? Or are you one of those people who dread it because you never know what to get people? Regardless of how you’re feeling as you cross off your gift list, you will feel a whole lot better knowing you supported a fellow BAUCE woman.

This Christmas, strengthen the intention of every gift you give by buying from black woman-owned businesses. With the amount of brands available, there is something in store for everybody. You might even be tempted to gift yourself, this year. From the beauty industry to tech, we have compiled a list of 40 black woman-owned brands for you to shop with this year.

Beauty

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

We couldn’t mention black woman-owned beauty brands without mentioning the Bad Gal herself. From makeup to skincare, Fenty Beaty by Rihanna has been dominating the beauty industry. The brand shook the table with its inclusive Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, now available in 50 shades. Other fan favorites include products such as the Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer and the Fenty Eau De Parfum.

Topicals by Olamide Olowe and Claudia Teng

Topicals Skincare is only 3 years old but has already gained popularity for its inclusivity and push for a more skin-positive approach to treating skin conditions. Started by the Gen Z duo, Olamide Olowe and Claudia Teng, the two wanted to make products that treat their niche skin issues while also catering to all people of color. Since then, they have received praise for high-demand products such as their Faded Serum made to reduce dark spots and hyperpigmentation, and the Like Butter Moisturizer formulated to treat eczema.

Pat McGrath Labs by Pat McGrath

Looking for a lavish makeup line that gives both luxury and fantasy? Pat McGrath Labs offers that and more. Started by the iconic makeup artist and self-made billionaire herself, Pat McGrath, Pat McGrath Labs is just as legendary as its creator. The luxury brand is known for its out-of-the-box packaging, rich formulas, and daring colors. Whether you are browsing the Lip Fetish Balm Divinyl Lip Shine or the celestial Mothership palette, the looks that can be created are out of this world.

ROSEN Skincare by Jamika Martin

Those who struggle with acne know the hassle of juggling products to find something that actually works. After facing her own battle with acne-prone skin, Jamika Martin launched ROSEN Skincare to provide an effective solution to breakouts and hyperpigmentation that is also affordable. ROSEN offers simple and skin-positive products that have proven to deliver results for many who struggle with acne and texturized skin. Some of their best-selling include their Super Smoothie Cleanser and Earth Mask.

Danessa Myricks Beauty by Danessa Myricks

Danessa Myricks Beauty has just what you need to elevate your makeup look for any occasion. Created by pro makeup artist, photographer, and entrepreneur Danessa Myricks, DMB features professional-grade products crafted for a wide range of skin tones. The makeup line features a variety of colorful and bold palettes that are customizable, allowing consumers to create a variety of looks.

Bread Beauty Supply by Maeva Heim

All the natural queens know how important it is to show love to your curls, even when they don’t show us love back. Bread Beauty Supply aims to make this process feel less like a chore and more of a ritual by only giving you the essentials. The founder, Maeva Heim, took inspiration from her humble beginnings in her mother’s braid shop to create hair products that are uncomplicated for all kinds of hair textures. You can use products such as their award-winning hair wash to make your wash day routine more refreshing.

Black Girl Sunscreen by Shontay Lunday

Nobody wants to be outside with that ashy white cast typical sunscreen leaves behind. Black Girl Sunscreen by Shontay Lunday was created by a black woman for black women, to protect them from sun damage and hyperpigmentation while letting their complexion shine. The SPF 30 sunscreen is infused with rich oils like jojoba and avocado to keep you moisturized and covered, leaving you no excuse to skip sunscreen before you head out the door. Remember, black people need sunscreen too.

The Lip Bar by Melissa Butler

We love a good comeback story! CEO and founder of The Lip Bar, Melissa Butler, has made many detours in her journey. After becoming drained from corporate life, she decided to pursue a more fulfilling dream, launching the vegan lipstick brand The Lip Bar. She then took her idea to the Shark Tank and faced a harsh rejection, but her grind didn’t stop. This eventually led to the lipstick brand being sold in Target stores nationwide. The brand’s story is inspiring, but the vibrant and luscious lipwear is what keeps consumers wanting more. They have now expanded to a full makeup brand with foundations, eye palettes, and skincare available, but all the rave goes to their signature Nonstop Liquid Matte lipstick.

54 Thrones by Christina Funke Tegbe

To truly promote clean beauty you have to go straight to the source, which is Mother Earth. That is the philosophy behind Christina Funke Tegbe’s body care line, 54 Thrones. Inspired by her Nigerian roots, Tegbe pays tribute to traditional African beauty rituals by using the same pure ingredients in her skincare products. 54 Thrones is proudly formulated with rich organic plant-botanicals directly sourced from Africa to create award-winning products such as Adwera Tumeric Bar, Minona: Glow Body Oil, or Oprah’s Favorite, African Beauty Butter.

KNC Beauty by Kristen Noel Crawley

You might have a weekly face mask as a part of your skincare routine but now it’s time to show those lips some TLC with KNC Beauty. The cute opaque lip mask has been seen all over TikTok and in a couple of selfies posted by your fav celebs. The woman behind the lip mask is Kristen Noel Crawley. Crawley launched KNC Beauty’s signature lip mask after being blown away by a similar product on a visit to Tokyo. She took the idea to the States and put her own spin on it, infusing it with naturally derived ingredients your lips will love like collagen and rose oil.

Wellness

Golde by Trinity Mouton Wofford

Are you or a loved one in need of a body detox? Well, Golde Superfoods essentials is a delicious way to start! Created by Brooklyn native Trinity Mouton Wofford, Golde’s mission is to make wellness easy and accessible to all. Golde features 100% natural and vegan-friendly superfood blends such as their Pure Matcha and Tumeric Latte, that are meant to fit seamlessly into your daily routine, giving you increased energy, improved gut health, and more.

Black Girl Vitamins by Maxine

You might have grown up hearing the phrase “take your vitamins,” but what many don’t consider is how traditional vitamins don’t meet all the unique needs of black women. Co-founder Maxine, created Black Girl Vitamins to provide black women with supplements tailored to provide the essential vitamins and nutrients black women tend to lack, such as Vitamin D3. Along with supporting your overall health, you will also be supporting black women in health care because BGV donates $1 of every purchase to scholarships for black women in healthcare-related fields.

BLK + GRN by Dr. Kristian Edwards

We are letting go of all the toxic things in our life and that includes those sneaky toxic chemicals in everyday products. Founded by Dr. Kristian Edwards, BLK + GRN is an online marketplace that only features non-toxic, sustainable, and cruelty-free products made by black women for black women. The platform features commodities from over 100 black artisans that include skincare, hair care, home goods, and wellness products. The BLK + GRN embodies its mission fully to buy black and live green without compromise.

Whether you or someone you know is curious about the plant parent life or looking for new babies, Grounded Plants is a great resource. Grounded Plants serves as a greenery marketplace and an educational resource to discover the physical and spiritual benefits the botanicals can provide you. Founded by Mignon Hensley and Danielle Doswell, the duo wanted to create a platform to “help you disconnect and decompress through the appreciation of plants.”

Olamina Botanicals by Jess Turner

Olamina Botanicals Founder and herbalist, Jess Turner, believes when we connect with the Earth we can find great wisdom and healing. Olamina Botanicals offers handmade herbal formulas in the forms of tinctures, salves, tonics, and syrups that provide several healing properties to improve overall well-being in the mind and body. All formulas are crafted with foraged and organic materials found locally in the Brooklyn, NY area. You can find a formula for everything from immunity to digestive, and cognitive support.

Homebody by Rebecca Grammer-Ybarra

Adding a Homebody soak to your bath will allow you to escape to a state of pure bliss. Co-founder Rebecca Grammer-Ybarra was inspired to launch the line of bath soaks when her evening baths became her source of comfort after recovering from a car accident. The Homebody brand vows to make your bath a more indulging experience with its pearlescent soaks that include 300 milligrams of CBD and a combination of soothing oils and ingredients. The blends are crafted to ensure you leave your bathtub feeling refreshed, relaxed, and rewarded.

The Underbelly by Jessamyn Stanley

Jessamyn Stanley created The Underbelly to create a safe space for anyone who has felt underrepresented in the wellness community. The Underbelly offers subscription-based online yoga classes created for people of all backgrounds that focus on aligning your mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual health. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced yogi, there are classes available designed to meet you exactly where you are.

Body Complete Rx by Samia Gore

From protein to multivitamins, Body Compete Rx has a collection of clean and plant-based supplements to support you on your fitness and wellness journey. Founder Samia Gore teamed up with holistic nutritionist Dr. Ruby Lathon to create this line of clean supplements with premium ingredients that can provide more benefits and fewer side effects than traditional supplements. There is a wide range of supplements available to support your fitness and health goals whether it’s weight loss, performance, energy, or focus.

Budzy by Shatoia Robinson

Take a chill pill without your head being in the clouds with the Budzy subscription box. Budzy is a true gem, being the first and only CBD subscription box on the market! When you subscribe, you can expect a box each month filled with CBD-infused goodies ranging from chewables, facial masks, teas, and much more. The brand’s owner, Shantoia Robinson, created Budzy to destigmatize the use of hemp and CBD and share the many benefits of the plant with women to level up their self-care routines.

Flyest by Shanae Jones

Tea time just got a lot more turnt. Flyest is an herbal tea company that creates holistic tea blends inspired by Hip-Hop culture. Shane Jones started Flyest to introduce holistic African health remedies to a more mainstream audience. She also wanted to bring something more inclusive to the tea industry that reflect the many identities of the culture. Flyest offers tea blends, honey blends, and other novelties intended to make your cup of tea even sweeter.

Fashion

Farai London by Mary-Ann Msengi

In a fashion world where neutrals and muted tones have taken over, Farai London dares to stand out with its colorful and vibrant pieces. Zimbabwean-born designer Mary-Ann Msengi created the London-based women’s clothing line in 2019. The brand quickly gained popularity a month after its launch when Kylie Jenner was spotted sporting the sexy signature Gaia dress. Now, the brand is a staple in the fashion world, known for its bold hand-printed prints and designs.

Diarrablu by Diarra Boussu

The contemporary lifestyle brand Diarrablu brings an innovative feel to the traditional styles of Senegal while also promoting sustainability. The founder, Diarra Boussu, wears many hats as an entrepreneur, mathematician, and multidisciplinary artist. Boussu combines her talents and pours them into the brand to make more conscious fashion, using algorithms she developed to create designs virtually and crowdsourcing to produce what’s needed. Every piece is made on-demand with a small team of artisans, who are mostly family members. The pieces themselves are works of art that include bold patterns, flowing fabrics, and plenty of elegance.

Re Ona by Christina and Philiscia Abayomi

Some pieces never go out of style, and that’s the inspiration for the luxury womenswear brand Re Ona. Founded by sisters Christina and Philiscia Abayomi, the brand was birthed on the idea of creating “seasonless, timeless, and modern” classics. Each piece is produced from high-quality materials and designed to be comfortable and effortless, suitable for any occasion.

Brother Vellies by Aurora James

Take a piece of the culture with you wherever you go with Brother Vellies. Founded by designer Aurora James, Brother Vellies has made a mark on the fashion industry with its eccentric shoes and accessories inspired by traditional African design practices and techniques. Each accessory is made with great care by hand artisanally across the globe. The brand has gotten significant buzz over the years, being seen on celebs such as Beyoncé and gaining traction on social media. Brother Vellies puts an innovative touch on various footwear from heels, boots, and, of course, the traditional South African dessert shoe “vellies”.

Alyda by Abbey Greg

Short queens can have high-end fashion too. Alyda, founded by Abbey Greg, was created for petite women under 5’4 who want timeless and modern fashion that fits their frame. Greg, who stands 4’11, was inspired to create the petite womenswear brand after facing disappointment several times ordering clothes that skimmed the floor. The pieces produced by Alyda are crafted to empower the petite frame with features like adjustable straps and high waistlines. Each piece is simple, elegant, and flattering.

Local European by Alexandra Bunch

The luxury womenswear brand Local European describes its style as “minimal with a touch of edginess.” The description couldn’t be more accurate as the collection features classic styles with occasional pops of color, abstract designs, and texturized fabrics. The owner and founder, Alexandra Bunch, drew much of her inspiration from vintage wear and takes the “less is more” approach when it comes to her designs. The collection balances both masculine and feminine silhouettes to create clothing for the unapologetic boss woman.

Kai Collective by Fisayo Longe

Kai Collective is a London-based clothing brand made for the woman who is not afraid to take up space. Founded by Fisayo Longe, the brand was intentionally crafted to make multidimensional women feel their most confident. Longe’s designs are loud and bold, filled with many expressive patterns and textures. From outerwear and dresses to two-piece sets, each piece of clothing offers something different and refreshing.

For head-turning ensembles suitable for occasions grand and small, you can look to a collection from the luxury womenswear brand Fe Noel. Fe Noel is a Brooklyn-based womenswear line created by designer Felisha “Fe” Noel. Noel brings inspiration from her Grenadian heritage into her designs to create pieces that are sophisticated, sensual, and made for extraordinary women.

Sorella Boutique by Heather Sanders

For those who love to play up the aesthetic of the Instagram Baddie Sorella Boutique is a staple for your closet. The brand’s founder, Heather Sanders, started the fashion line in 2012 with no formal background in fashion or training. Since then, she has created an empire with a loyal fanbase and brick-and-mortar in Los Angeles. Sorella features apparel that is heavily LA-inspired, with many pieces including loud colors, cut-out designs, fitted silhouettes, and sexy details.

KIN by Kristine Thompson

Based on family, faith, and fashion the plus-size womenswear brand KIN is built on purpose. Founded by Kristine Thompson, former plus-size blogger and creator of TrendyCurvy.com, KIN was created to provide plus-size women with trendier fashion options. KIN’s apparel features casual pieces that can add flair to everyday activities and bolder options that are perfect for a girls’ night out.

Tech

Jrumz by Dr. Lana Joseph

Isn’t it only right to listen to your favorite black music artist with black-owned headphones? We think so, so that’s why we recommend Jrumz Ear Wear. The health-conscious earphone company was founded by New Orleans-based audiologist, Dr. Lana Joseph-Ford. Jrumz’s mission is to deliver high-performance headphones that reduce the risks of noise-induced hearing loss. The earwear brand offers headphones, earphones, and Bluetooth adapters as well as custom-made earwear designed for the unique shape of your ear.

NSPRE Lifestyle by Chaymeriyia Moncrief

Now your glasses can be just as smart as your phone. NSPRE Lifestyle is one of the only black woman-owned consumer electronics companies in the country. They offer a variety of products but are known for their NSPRE Smart Glasses. With these frames, you can protect your eyes from the damaging effects of blue light while also listening to music, taking calls, and utilizing hands-free assistance. The brand also sells earbuds and the NX PLE smartphone.

GoalSetter by Tanya Van Court

The greatest gift you can give to loved ones is a path to financial freedom! Goalsetter is an app created by Tanya Van Court that helps families set better financial goals, become more financially literate, and share the wealth amongst friends and family. Van Court created the app with family milestones in mind, creating ways to conveniently save for kids’ graduations, vacations, or any other major goal your family hopes to meet. Features such as AutoSave, Round-Ups, and even allowance make managing money easier and more transparent than ever.

DreamBox Learning by Jessie Woolley-Wilson

Investing in your education can be one of the best things you can put your money on, especially for the future generation. DreamBox Learning is a digital learning platform designed for children to become more proficient in math and reading. DreamBox uses a more adaptive approach, creating personalized programs to fit every student’s needs. This platform is designed for both teachers and families so your child can enhance their education in the classroom or at home.

AptDeco by Rehab Fagiri

Tired of spending hours on Facebook Marketplace looking for a cheap coffee table that is worth your money? You can find second-hand furniture that matches your budget and aesthetic with the online platform AptDeco. AptDeco was founded by Rehab Fagiri after her co-founder Kalam Dennis had trouble selling his couch because people wanted it delivered. Fagiri used her background in engineering to create an online marketplace that not only sells used furniture but also includes delivery services. Whether you are selling or buying, AptDeco was created to make your process seamless and hassle-free.

Home

Estelle Colored Glass by Stephanie Hall

Make your at-home cocktails even prettier with the dazzling handblown Estelle Colored Glassware. Founder Stephanie Hall was inspired to create a line of radiant glassware after noticing a lack of colorful options while searching for new antique pieces. Estelle Colored Glass now offers an abundance of lively options that range from muted neutral tones to deep and bold hues. These sets of glasses are perfect for the host who always aims to create picture-perfect displays.

Jungalow by Justina Blakeney

Odds are if you have roamed the home decor aisle of Target you have come across some of the eccentric and vibrant home accessories offered by Jungalow. Jungalow is a bohemian-inspired home decor brand founded by interior designer, Justina Blakeney. In the collection, you will find rugs, wallpapers, prints, and other accessories filled with fun prints, warm colors, abstract designs, and many other delightful surprises.

BLK MKT Vintage Kiyanna Stewart and Jannah Handy

If you’re looking for a more 80’-90’s retro-inspired style for your home, you can find some gems at BLK MKT Vintage. Founders Kiyanna Stewart and Jannah Handy curated the Brooklyn-based antique/vintage shop in 2014 with the strong purpose of centering black cultural artifacts. Amongst their collection, you will find vintage posters, records, decor, furniture, and more. You can stop by their brick-and-mortar in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, or check out their e-commerce store to see what they have in stock.

Karen Jai Home by Janelle Langford

Karen Jai Home offers luxe furnishings and decor designed to elevate your home. Founded by Janelle Langford, you can find finely crafted contemporary home accessories that will become the focal point of your space. They offer everything from furniture to lighting and also a couple of curated room sets that will style a room instantly.

Modish Decor Pillows by Chantal Bradley

A woman can never really have too many pillows, can she? Chantal Bradley founded the pillow decor line, Modish Decore Pillows in 2015 and has since then partnered with huge brands such as Wayfair and Nordstrom. The luxe, soft pillows come in several textures, colors, and designs. Perfect for adding flair to your couch, bedding, or even workspace.