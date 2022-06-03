4 Ways To Improve Your E-Commerce Business’s Delivery Service

The delivery experience you offer your customers can affect your bottom line. Research shows that 72% of people admit that poor delivery will prevent them from recommending a business to new prospects. People now have high expectations regarding delivery, and failing to meet these expectations can affect your sales, regardless of how great your products are. You want your products to reach your customers on time, but you also want to ensure that they’re in perfect condition upon arrival. Whether you’re already offering delivery services or considering adding them to your business, here are some ways to enhance it.

Exceed customer expectations

Offer your customer a memorable delivery experience by exceeding their expectations. Your customer expects the baseline in delivery- that items arrive undamaged. But take it a step further by adding a little bit of flair. For example, instead of using a bland packaging box, opt for custom printed boxes to create a unique package. Placing a “thank you” note in each package can also help create an enjoyable experience for customers.

Use smart solutions packaging

Of course, you cannot control what happens during the delivery process if you’re working with a courier service, but you can put some measures in place to reduce the possibility of damages. And this is where the packaging comes in. Start by choosing the right box size for each item. Next, ensure that every item is neatly wrapped and label breakables as fragile to discourage mishandling. You may also want to conduct a trial delivery run with your courier service provider if you’re adding this service for the first time.

Ensure on-time delivery

Your customer expects to have their package at their doorstep as promised. Late deliveries impact customer retention, with some studies showing that 31% of people report late deliveries as their biggest frustration. You can employ various solutions, including route optimization and management strategies as well as automation processes to improve delivery time. You can also find ways to deal with bottlenecks like customs clearance issues by preparing for them in advance.

Keep your customers updated

Customers don’t want to be kept in the dark when expecting packages. From unexpected delays to package progress, it’s important to keep your customers updated as often as possible. You can use tracking software and automation solutions to update a customer when a package is dispatched and its current location. If there are delays, prompt the customer, indicate the reasons, and provide reassurance. You can use special discounts or other perks to compensate customers if there are delays.

Have a list of reliable courier services

The courier services you employ play a major role in ensuring that your customers are pleased. Therefore, you would need to ensure you hire the best. But, with several options available, how can you do this? First, write down all the courier services available to your business. Then juxtapose each, focusing on cost, weight, reliability, service quality, destinations covered, and other factors. Read reviews about the courier services on your list and check their online ratings to help you decide which ones are a good fit.