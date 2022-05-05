4 Things Every Small Business Should Have For Emergencies

Small businesses are not immune to emergencies, so you must be prepared for the worst.

Power outages, fires, and natural disasters are inevitable, but you can combat these problems by establishing safety measures beforehand.

Read below for 4 essential items that every small business owner should have in the time of a crisis.

1. Generators

Every small business needs to have a generator around in a power outage. A generator will keep the electricity on and prevent theft and other issues. A bonus of having a generator is that it can help keep your company up and running even when the power is down and prevent theft.

There are many generators out there that can serve your needs. For instance, if your business requires traveling, you may want to invest in portable power stations. The convenience of a portable power source could be beneficial for catering, food trucks, lawn maintenance, and other on-the-go businesses.

2. Fire Gear

Fires can happen quickly and ruin your hard work. It is recommended to have several preventative measures within your building in case of a fire. These include:

Fire extinguishers

Fire blankets

Smoke detectors

Exit signs

Map of the site

Fire emergency plan

Fire-proof safe

Having these items available will help ensure that your building is protected and safe. For added safety, check with your local fire station to find other ways to help improve your fire safety.

3. Security Resources

Security measures protect your company from theft. It’s wise to invest in a security company that provides 24-hour support services. Security companies typically install alarms, cameras, and other equipment to prevent burglary. The downside of such companies is the high monthly rates. You can install cameras and alarms on your own to save on monthly bills, but you won’t have around-the-clock support.

Additionally, it would not hurt to invest in cybersecurity to protect private information from theft. Personally identifiable information, sensitive data, intellectual property, and other important information must be protected to avoid lawsuits and other issues. Hackers can hold data for ransom or outright steal it for sinister purposes. In some cases, all a hacker needs to do is send a phishing email to spread malware to corrupt your computer systems. While cybersecurity is not cheap, it could save you tons of money in the long run.

4. Other Essentials

Then you have other essentials worth considering, such as:

Cleaning/ Disinfecting Supplies

A clean business is a happy one. Always have cleaning and disinfecting products around in case of spills. You never know when someone may get ill and have an accident in your building. Maintaining a clean workspace is a sure-fire way to prevent germs from spreading.

Proper Signage

Always have signs around your business to protect your employees and clients. Keep hazard and caution signs, such as wet floor signs, to inform people of possible dangers. Appropriate signs will help protect you in case of accidents and resulting lawsuits.

First Aid Kits

It may sound rudimentary, but never underestimate a first aid kit’s usefulness. They help in times of accidental injuries and can even help preserve someone’s life before an ambulance can arrive on the scene. Always keep them nearby.

A Toolbox

Things break and need to be fixed all the time, so a toolbox full of tools will help with minor repairs. Some things you might want to keep in it include:

Hammer

Wrench

Pliers

Duct Tape

Screwdrivers/ Drill

Conclusion

Emergencies can strike at any time, so you can’t go wrong with having the supplies above in case of crisis. Keep a checklist of the essentials and update them when necessary to stay organized. Remember you, as the business owner, are responsible for the safety of your establishment at all times.









