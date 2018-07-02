4 Reasons Why You Should Consider Studying Music In College

You may love listening to music, but have you ever thought about studying it before? If the answer is no, you may want to reconsider your decision.

There are many different ways that you can pursue the study of music. The most obvious is to take up a musical instrument, but you can also get involved in the more technical side of things – take a look at this stem to steam infographic as an example of the type of study that you can pursue. Here are just a few of the top reasons why you should seriously consider studying music.

Improves Your Memory

Through the study of music, you naturally start to develop the capacity of your brain to hold information. And you also connect your memory with muscle movement as well. There are plenty of studies out there which have linked music with memory. Just think how easily that you can memorize things when you set them to music. This can then be naturally transferred to other areas of study such as foreign languages.

Teaches You Discipline

Becoming skilled in playing a musical instrument is something which requires constant practice and daily determination. The best musicians practice for several hours a day to stay at the top of their abilities, and you need to show this type of commitment in order to play at your best. Again, this is something which you can naturally pass over onto other areas of your life such as your job.

Relieving Stress

Stress is something which affects many people in modern life, and if you are looking for a great way of relieving the tension in your life, playing music should be something that you naturally turn to. Since it is something which you need to focus a lot of your attention on, you can forget about the other things that are troubling you for a while. And when you come back to dealing with your problems, you can hopefully do so with a greater sense of calm and focus.

Creativity and Emotional Expression

The study of music is certainly something which helps with both creativity and emotional expression. This is especially the case if you are creating your own songs as this action is naturally associated with putting your emotions out there through the lyrics, and you also have to be creative in linking the music with the words. Music and emotion have such close links that you are bound to improve your emotional intelligence through the study of music.

Though there are plenty more reasons out there, these are just a few of the top ones why you should seriously consider the study of music if you have not done so already. Ultimately, there are plenty of benefits out there which will naturally pass onto other areas of your life and help to make you a more well-rounded person in a variety of different ways.