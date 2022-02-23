4 Best Dog Breeds For Kids

No matter how new or established your family already is, you may be considering adding to your members… with a fuzzy and lovable addition to your family! Dogs are man’s best friends, and they will love and support you and your family as if they were another one of your human children.

As such, you likely want to make sure that you choose a dog that will accentuate your family bonds and allow you to give them the best life possible. Unfortunately, with hundreds of dog breeds out there, you may not know where to look for the best dog breed.

When it comes to your dog search journey, you’re likely looking into “<breed type> puppies for sale,” in your Google search, but doing it this way can take hours, especially if you’re not certain about the dog breed that you want. As such, read on to learn about great dog breeds for kids – hopefully, it’ll help with your decision-making!

That’s why we’ve selected the top four dog breeds you should consider when it comes to your lovely pet.

Are Dogs Good for Kids?

Before we get into those, however, you might be wondering if dogs are the best pet for your family members. The short answer is yes! Dogs are wonderful pets for families of all sizes! They offer great benefits for children, including – but not limited to:

Giving children a sense of independence, responsibility, and identity.

Teaching children about bonds.

Teaching children kindness.

Providing children with unlimited loyal and love.

Increasing children’s self-esteem.

Increasing children’s physicality so that they’re more active.

Labrador Retriever

Hands down, the Labrador Retriever (and all associated breeds) are great pets for children. They are energetic, extremely lovable, intelligent, and easy to train. They also tend to live for upwards of 10 years, meaning that they’ll be able to be with your child for many of their milestones. They also play well with other dogs, so you can make sure that if you’re adding a dog to a family that already has a furry friend, it’ll mesh well with the existing dynamic.

However, if you happen to have someone in your family who is allergic to dogs, make sure they have their allergy medication on hand because Labrador Retrievers shed a lot.

Bulldogs

Bulldogs and associated breeds sometimes get a bad rap, but they’re some of the sweetest and kindest dogs out there. Despite their small stature, they’re extremely confident and courageous dogs, and they are also calm in times of crisis. This is a good dog for a less-energetic family, although they are still somewhat active.

Daily walks and periodic exercise are great for bulldogs, so if you’re looking for a dog that will love you, won’t be too loud, but that will also force you to get off the couch to care for it, a bulldog is a great option for you and your children. They also don’t shed as much as some other breeds, so they’re better for people with allergies.

Bichpoo

A Bichpoo is a mix of a Bichon Frise and a Toy Poodle, and it’s a stunning dog. They’re very popular, so if this is one you’re interested in, looking into Bichpoo puppies for sale is a choice made sooner rather than later. Bichpoo puppies are small dogs with beautiful coats, and they love to have fun with their humans. They are extremely playful, and they have a lot of energy, so if you’re looking for a breed that can grow with your child (and match your younger child’s energy levels), the Bichpoo is a great choice.

Additionally, they are also a breed that is allergy-friendly! This means that even if one of your children or an important loved one in your life has an allergy to animal dander, you can look up Bichpoo puppies for sale and get one of these stunning breeds that won’t set off their allergies!

Bichpoos have also been called Poochons, and they – as a mixed breed – offer benefits from both of their parent breeds, which include their affectionate nature, playfulness, and extreme intelligence. And we can’t stop mentioning that they’re allergen-friendly

Beagles

Beagles are small, short-coated dogs that are easy to care for. They are friendly, curious, and just too cute to handle, so if you want a dog that will make you smile every time you look at them, the beagle is a great way to go. Alongside their friendliness and curiosity, they are very active dogs that are amazing with children and extremely easy to train.

Beagles have been known to live for up to 15 years, as well, meaning that you may find that your beagle will be with you for many life events, cheering you and your family on in its own way. A beagle is also a dog breed that sheds seasonally, so you can let any allergy-unlucky people in your life know when the shedding is happening and have them prepare themselves for sneezing.









