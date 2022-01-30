30 Black-Owned Brands To Support Throughout The Year

It may be 2022, but BAUCE is still committed to supporting and uplifting Black-owned businesses!

As we embark on a new year, please find some of the top businesses that we think you should support throughout the year.

Founded in 2016, this fashion jewellery company provides bold, unique, colourful designs inspired by trips to various Caribbean and Latin American countries.

One can hardly get their hands on a Telfar bag these days, but once you do, it’s a wrap! This unisex line was created in 2005 by Telfar Clemens and includes everything from hands bags to jewelry and even select clothing.

If it’s a must that your furry friend rolls in style like you, Trill Paws is the perfect company! This pet accessory brand is based in Los Angeles and features everything from pet tags to accessories for your pup!

If you struggle from dry scalp these products will change your life! After her own personal experiences with dry,itchy scalp, Sherrell Sampson wasn’t able to find products that got the job done, that was until, she created her own!

This product includes a sprinkle of Black Girl Magic for everyone who uses it! Founded in Miami, Black Girl Sunscreen was created to provide women of color with non-white residue sunscreen.

This premium line of all-natural moisturizing products is paired with a clean fragrance to leave your skin feeling and smelling amazing all day! Their line guarantees you’ll have smoother and softer skin.

Made from all-natural ingredients, these products give your hair the boost and nutrients needed to thrive!

This independent, Brooklyn-based brand has created superfood-boosted essentials for both health and beauty with the belief that products that look and taste good can give you a boost to always show up as your best self.

What if we told you that this company might have what’s missing from your game night – games that showcase Black culture, history and experiences. Founded by Damoneke Harper and Cirena Reagan in 2018, these women are to thank for making you the best host of the next function!

This hair company is designed for women and men with textured hair. This female, Black-owned business empowers men and women to sport natural curls while also celebrating their unique style!

Formed by Kristen Noel Crawley, this brand offers eye masks, lip masks, and lip scrubs that are all about keeping you looking and feeling naturally cute and effortlessly fresh.

This company makes reusable. direct-to-consumer razors to ensure that everyone is beach-ready at all times. Created by Karen Young, this brand also includes body gloss, a gel-to-milk in-shower moisturizer, and bikini line masks.

Inspired by her own curly tresses, style icon Tracee Ellis Ross worked with chemists for nearly two years to land on the best products made “specifically for curly, coily and tight-textured hair.”

Born in 2012 by siblings Jen and Jeff Martin, Pipcorn produces heirloom corn snacks that are made with simple, whole ingredients that are whole grain, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified.

After the desire to heal herself naturally from constant UTIs, Beatrice created The Honey Pot Feminine Wash from her own natural products brought to her by her late grandmother in a dream. Now the line includes organic tampons, pads, and more to help educate support, and provide women around the world with the resources needed to promote feminine health and wellness.

After experiencing a lack of representation within the beauty space, Melissa Butler created an assortment of beauty products for all hues and makeup expertise levels.

This independent bookstore in the Texas Hill Country that aims to serve a multi-cultural, multi-generational, and multi-socio-economic community. The store frequently holds curated pop-ups as well as a “Well-Read Black Girl Book Club.”

Founded by DeShanta Hairston in 2016, this independent bookstore features fiction and non-fiction as well as a selection of children’s books and a wide range of titles.

This London-based womenswear brand was created by fashion and travel blogger, Fisayo Longe, who is on a mission to create clothing for multi-dimensional women who embrace their femininity in all its various forms. manufacturers to collaborate with.

Jasmin Foster created this stationery brand after realizing the lack of representation when it comes to the industry. It has since become the first Black-owned stationery brand to hit Target shelves.

This is an intimates brand that celebrates Black women, Black entrepreneurship and Black cultural influence. The name stems from the love that Vera maintains for others and its limitless power as a problem solver, peacemaker, and unifier. unity of perspectives to put forth the best product.

A company founded by New York natives Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne in 2008, Public School is a trendy clothing company that focuses on sustainability and collaborates with many brands, such as Fun City Tattoo, Nike, and Eileen Fisher. The name came out of the founders’ experience of growing up in NYC public schools and implies a sense of overachievement, beating the odds and turning nothing into something.

These products are inspired by Black and Latino recipes across the nation and are made with wholesome, easy-to-recognize ingredients like beans, vegetables, and more. All products are free of GMOs and artificial flavors.

Based in Atlanta, this veteran/woman/Black-owned specialty coffee company is on a mission to change the narrative around the pastime of drinking coffee. Founder Mike Loyd co-founded Dope Coffee in 2018 alongside his cousin Stace and wife, Chel Loyd, and they aim to focus on coffee-oriented products created by and for Black people—as well as anyone interested in Black culture.

After noticing that the spirits industry did not properly cater to women, Tiffany Hall ditched her job as a lawyer working for a huge spirits company to create a spirits brand that both celebrates and honors women and caters to their distinct tastes.

This category-disrupting applesauce brand was launched by CEO and founder Keisha Smith-Jeremie after she was inspired by the plant-based movement and re-creating the childhood treat for adults.

An all-natural, powerful antioxidant mineral water made with a proprietary Fulvic & Humic acid formula that helps you hydrate, all while helping your mind, body, and soul recover. Created by Lucky Soul, this inspirational, Black-owned apparel and wellness lifestyle brand has a mission to inspire the mind, body, and soul. This 0 sugar, 0 carbs, and 0 calories recovery drink is made with Fulvic & Humic acid, one of the most powerful, natural supplements for maintaining the body’s metabolic and healing functions.

Offering bungalow furniture and decor to help you tap into your own creativity, Jungalow works alongside vendors from across the world to help you bring nothing but good vibes home.

This company produces a beautiful doll with hair specially designed to be washed and styled. You can use actual products on Zoe’s hair and achieve styles from puffs to box braids.

The Just Like Me! Book Box was built on the foundation of exposing children of color to literature, characters, authors and stories that are reflective of them and features a perfectly curated box filled with African-American children’s books and other educational tools.

