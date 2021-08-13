3 Tips To Help Your New E-commerce Company Thrive

As the world around us becomes more and more digital, the opportunities for eCommerce are equally growing.

Though not quite a thing of the past, brick-and-mortar storesdon’t offer nearly the same chances for reaching a wide net of global customers. And, of course, the more customers you reach, the better your business’s chance of success.

You probably know all this, though, since you’ve already made the wise and forward-thinking decision to give eCommerce a go.

What you’re probably looking for is how to take your online store from the seed-germ of an idea to a flourishing business, in which case, we’ve got your eCommerce needs covered. Read on for some crucial concepts you’ll need to tackle to get your new eCommerce company off the ground.

1) Photography

When it comes to eCommerce, your product is only as good as the product photography. Since customers won’t see the product in person, they’ll want to have a strong sense of what they’re purchasing before they open their wallets.

Depicting all the little details from the texture to the size and packaging could be the difference between compelling someone to buy versus not. You have a beautiful product, so you should do everything possible to show it off!

Obviously, snapping your own photos will be cheaper and more efficient. But you should ask yourself—would you be willing to buy your own product based on the pictures online?

If you have even the slightest hesitance, this should be a sign that it’s time to invest in eCommerce photography. You can find skilled photographers specializing in producing images meant for consumer experience. These artists will do their best to represent everything about your product that’s worth buying.

2) Branding

Incentivizing customers to make a purchase is a huge win, and you should celebrate that. However, the eCommerce hustle doesn’t stop there.

It’s a well-proven business fact that building brand recognition will keep customers coming back and widen your reach to attract even more.

Customer psychology says that people often want to buy brands, not products. They trust a product more, knowing that it’s part of a brand, and they are more likely to feel satisfied.

It doesn’t mean you have to go out and build a whole product empire right away. But, incorporating a few simple design details to foster brand recognizability can do wonders to develop a solid base of customers who feel secure in their purchases.

Pros at brand-building highly recommend having a company name that is memorable and concise to build that customer connection. They also suggest coming up with a coordinated aesthetic for your site, which means a striking logo and consistent color scheme.

When it comes to eCommerce, your brand and your image are one and the same. So put some time into developing your platform to make a lasting impression.

Remember to be mindful of the legal requirements as you research branding and naming your company to avoid copyright infringements.

3) Plan for Expansion

It can be hard to envision what your business will need years, months, or even days down the road. You might feel wary of overestimating your reach and potential success before you’ve begun.

On the contrary, though, thinking through the long-term issues will help you stay ahead as you won’t be scrambling to keep up as problems come along.

There are so many “cross that bridge when we come to it” scenarios with eCommerce, many brand specific. A few of the big ones to think through are marketing, distribution, shipping costs, business structure, inventory, and payment processing.

This list is non-exhaustive, of course, but it gives a holistic sense of what a growing business will need to put time and money into eventually.

The Bottom Line

No two eCommerce businesses are the same, nor should they be. With so much on the internet, differentiating yourself and your product is the most likely route to sustainable success.

