3 Safety Requirements For Landlords

Landlords need to be aware of their legal responsibilities before letting out their property for rent. There are certain requirements that landlords must complete in regards to electricity and gas connections. Let's look at some of the most basic requirements.

Gas Safety

One of the basic requirements for maintaining gas safety in a property is to ensure that the chimney, flues and gas fittings are in mint condition. The landlord must take the necessary steps to ensure the maintenance of the chimney or gas flue. This can include scheduling maintenance at least every two years. The landlord must ensure that the periodic maintenance is done by licensed gas-fitters.

The gas connections within the house should also be periodically inspected for leaks or damage. The landlord is responsible to make the repairs before letting out the property to new residents.

Electrical Safety

In a majority of locations, the landlord will be responsible to ensure that the property maintains a level of electrical safety even though tenancy agreements can vary from location to location. Different rules can apply for landlords and tenants based on their location. In most cases, landlords will have to adhere to the following rules to maintain electrical safety on their property:

Perform all electrical maintenance only by licensed professionals

Make sure that all of the electrical appliances are in good working condition

Make sure that all of the electrical appliances are serviced according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Replace faulty appliances

Appliances are connected with wires that are not damaged from anywhere

Large appliances are connected with the appropriate switch and circuit breaker on the main circuit

Tenants must also maintain electrical safety by adhering to the following rules.

Use electrical appliances according to the manufacturer’s instructions without voiding the warranty of guarantee on the appliances

Allow the landlord’s electrician access to perform any necessary electrical repairs on the property

Notify the landlord as soon as possible whenever there is a faulty appliance or connection

The landlord and tenant can be legally held responsible if they do not follow these rules and regulations on rental properties.

Smoke Detectors

Landlords are responsible to make sure that their property has the right smoke detectors based on the local laws and regulations. In most cases, the government requirement is to have at least one smoke and carbon monoxide alarm on each storey of the property. The landlord will be responsible to install the right amount of smoke detectors on their property based on this requirement. A heat detector is not a replacement for a smoke detector and the landlord must make sure that all of the smoke detectors are installed properly and in good working condition.

The tenants are responsible to make sure that the smoke detector is in good working condition every month, after the homeowner hands over the property to the renter. The homeowner must know who performs the necessary maintenance on the smoke detector each month. The tenants must inform the homeowner if the smoke detectors need to be changed. The homeowner must make the necessary arrangements for a replacement smoke detector and the tenants must allow access to the homeowner to install the new device.









