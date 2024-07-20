The healthcare sector is currently grappling with a severe staffing crisis. The situation is dire, with a significant number of professionals leaving their roles due to the industry’s demands and constraints, creating a vicious circle of increased pressure and understaffing. In nursing, the shortage is estimated to be around 1.1 million, while a 2022 survey revealed that approximately 55% of part-time EMT positions were unfilled. Your potential contribution is crucial in addressing this urgent issue.

Despite the current challenges in the US healthcare system, there are numerous opportunities for those seeking a fulfilling and rewarding career. The sector is in need of dedicated professionals, and once you are qualified, you can be assured of a position in your chosen field. Your dedication and hard work can lead to a satisfying and meaningful career in healthcare.

If you’re planning to enter healthcare, consider these in-demand services.

Midwife

There is a significant and urgent demand for midwives in the US. This shortage is impacting the profession’s ability to provide the necessary one-on-one care for women giving birth. Midwives play a crucial role in the medical supervision of pregnant women and in providing support and care before and after labor. If you have a passion for caring for mothers and babies and can handle the demands of pregnancy while balancing care and nursing, training as a midwife can be a perfect fit for you. Your skills and dedication are highly valued, and you can expect to secure a position as soon as you are qualified to fill vacancies across the country.

EMT

If you want a thrill or adrenaline rush from not knowing what each day will hold of you, then working as an EMT could be the right career for you. Being able to think on your feet, work in pursue environments, and be skilled at providing care and medical intervention as a primary pretender can be a great career path for those looking for something more satisfying in life and wanting to help people in times when they need it the most. In the first instance, identify a paramedic course in your local area, which typically includes developing skills and knowledge in a real-world environment as part of an expert team of paramedics to help you get a start in your chosen career and get started and get a taste of what you can expect day to day (FYI, it’s likely it’s not as high-octane as your favorite emergency drama shows).

Physician Assistant

Physician’s assistants are in great demand right now. Essentially, this position is a person who can examine patients, diagnose illnesses and injuries, and administer treatment under the supervision of a physician. It is very similar, although not the same, to the role of a nurse practitioner, so some people find the jump from a nurse practitioner to a physician’s assistant a great move to make. This could be perfect for you if you want to take on a role with more responsibilities.

While many healthcare roles are experiencing shortages right now across the country, these three careers are extremely satisfying for anyone wanting to change specialties or get into healthcare from a different career.