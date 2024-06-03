Finally recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth marks the official end of slavery in the United States. The freedom of our ancestors has paved the way for our community to thrive as business owners, founders, and professionals even in the face of adversity. That alone is cause for celebration, and what better way to celebrate than to support and uplift our community?

Black women are standing on business as the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in the U.S., so in honor of Juneteenth, we scoured the internet for 21 black woman-owned businesses across various industries that you can support this Juneteenth and every day of the year.

4 Simple Ways to Support Black-Owned Businesses

Before we jump into the list of black-owned businesses, let’s explore how you can support them.

1. Become a customer

The first and most obvious way to support a black-owned business is to purchase directly from the business as a customer. This helps contribute to their revenue, creating the opportunity to continue scaling and producing high-quality goods and services that you love.

2. Engage with the brand on social media

Engaging with black-owned businesses on social media is one of the best ways to support them. This can be done by liking, commenting, or sharing their posts, as well as following their page. Building an online presence is critical for businesses these days, so engaging with them on social media can help the business reach the feeds and explore pages of potential customers.

3. Spread the word

Spread the word about black-owned businesses by sharing their products or services with your community. You can do this by word of mouth, referrals, and social media. By doing so, you are introducing black-owned businesses to a broader audience.

4. Leave a review

If you had a good experience with a black-owned business, leave a review or share your feedback directly. This helps strengthen brand credibility, which attracts and maintains more loyal customers to the business.

21 Black Woman-Owned Businesses You’ll Love

Travel and Outdoor Experiences:

Founder Patricia Ann Cameron is closing the adventure gap with Blackpackers, a Colorado-based organization that creates opportunities for underrepresented communities to experience the benefits of the great outdoors. Today, there is a lack of economic equity in safe outdoor recreation. Camping, swimming, backpacking, and skiing are just a few of the many outdoor activities that Blackpackers offers to help close the gap. In an effort to expose marginalized groups to outdoor experiences and skills, Blackpackers also provides curriculum-based programming, grants, and scholarships to fund outdoor experiences.

As queer women of color who desire to see the world, it can be challenging to find safe spaces to travel to, but Queer Queens Travel makes it possible. Sheneice and Shanoira’s combined experience of living and traveling abroad has inspired them to make these opportunities accessible to the queer community. Their worldwide group trips are uniquely curated with community, cultural immersion, adventure, and safety in mind. If you’re looking to explore the world and bond with like-minded queens, Queer Queens Travel is the way to go.

Having traveled to more than 64 countries, it’s no surprise that Claire B. Soares (CEO of Up in the Air Life) is known as the G.O.A.T. of luxury travel. Up in the Air Life is a multimillion-dollar boutique travel agency that reduces the stress of planning a trip. Whether you want to travel with your girls, solo, or with your boo, Up in the Air Life has you covered with custom-curated luxury group travel experiences and exclusive private trips made just for you. Who doesn’t love hassle-free, well-planned bougie travel?

If you’ve ever wanted to visit or relocate to Thailand, look no further than Ebony Expats. Tori Rogers founded this on-the-ground resource in 2017 when she was seeking a community of black women during her relocation to Thailand. Traveling or moving to a foreign country can be daunting, but with the right resources and guidance, it doesn’t have to be. From ready-to-book itineraries and custom trip planning to relocation assistance, Ebony Expats will ensure that you have a smooth and welcoming transition when you arrive in the country of your dreams.

Health and Wellness:

Felicia Jackson created CPRWrap after witnessing her son stop breathing and almost die. From that moment on, she made it her mission to create a product that empowers people to save lives. In the event of a cardiac emergency, CPRWrap serves as an easy-to-use CPR device. When the portable aid is laid over the victim’s body, there are easy-to-follow instructions for the rescuer, who may be in a state of panic. The device also comes with a built-in mouth barrier to prevent germs when performing mouth-to-mouth. This is a great addition to your purse, bookbag, car, and first-aid kit. With worldwide shipping and sizes ranging from infants to adults, saving a life has never been easier with CPRWrap.

Bee Transformed Wellness Center is more than just your average spa. It is a Madison, Alabama-based wellness center where people from all walks of life can relax and prioritize self-care. Tangela Calmes’s military experience led her to start a business catering to those in need of holistic healing, community, and psychological safety. At Bee Transformed Wellness Center, you can expect your mind, body, and soul to be transformed by a range of services such as massages, infrared sauna therapy, ionic detoxification programs, facials, community wellness events, and so much more. Throughout her 20+ years of experience as a health and wellness professional and licensed massage therapist and esthetician, Tangela has helped athletes, military veterans, mommies-to-be, and many other people feel transformed inside and out.

Briana Thompson founded Spiked Wellness with the hopes of diversifying an industry that she and many other black women often feel isolated from. Spiked Wellness is more than a spin cycling studio; it’s a movement and a community that is committed to inspiring people to prioritize their well-being while showing up authentically. With studios in Brooklyn and LA, you can join classes with instructors who look like you, welcome you, and empower you to be the best version of yourself.

Inside Then Out is a wellness brand that recognizes that healing is not linear and that the daily to-dos of life can be hard to manage. Nya Jones created the brand that she wished she had during a time when she felt disconnected from herself. With constant distractions and a laundry list of tasks, slowing down isn’t always a priority. Through a variety of digital, productivity, and lifestyle products, Inside Then Out’s mission is to create moments of intention to slow down, dig deeper, and connect with oneself.

If inner child play dates, yoga flows, and sound meditations sound like your vibe, then you can find your tribe over at Healing Wholesome in Houston, Texas. Healing Wholesome is a wellness collective that aims to build an avenue for holistic healing through private sessions, community-building events, and affirming products. Saundra Alexander uses her skills as a certified mindfulness and meditation coach to curate safe spaces with therapeutic sound, holistic medicine, and meditation.

Beauty:

The Igbinedion (Isoken and Ifueko) sisters were determined to use computer science to create accessible, ready-to-wear wigs for all skin tones and head shapes. This eventually led to the creation of Parfait, the first and only tech company to build AI-powered, tailor-made human hair wigs. Corporate baddies, cancer fighters, public figures, and many other people worldwide are rocking Parfait’s wigs. At Parfait, you can order a signature-style wig or book a virtual consultation to have a wig designed just for you. Who knew tech and beauty could work so well together?

Like many of us, Danielle Hawthorne (aka Dani) has been wearing bonnets from a young age to protect her hair. At just fifteen years old, she identified a need for high-quality yet stylish bonnets, and that’s when Scotch Bonnets by Dani was born. Silk, velvet, multi-colored, or reversible, Dani has bonnets, durags, and shower caps available made to order in a variety of colors and styles to protect your curls, kinks, waves, and braids.

Shontay Lundy created Black Girl Sunscreen with melanated skin in mind. Despite common misconceptions, those of us with darker skin need to wear sunscreen to prevent skin cancer. However, we can’t use just any sunscreen. Most sunscreens leave us melanated sisters and brothers with a visible layer of white residue on our skin. Fortunately, Black Girl Sunscreen offers 30 to 50 SPF lotions that are formulated to dry completely clear on darker complexions while keeping the skin hydrated.

Saint Clair is a beauty and lifestyle brand that has black girl luxury written all over it. As a model and avid traveler, Ciarra Marie understands everything that goes into preparing for a trip. From hair and nail appointments to planning outfits, getting everything done in time for vacation can feel like a race against the clock. Never mind the fact that black women are underrepresented in beauty and luxury spaces. That’s why Ciarra created Saint Clair, the one-stop shop for luxury hair extensions, wigs, press-on nails, and resort-ready attire for your next trip.

What better place to derive your skin and hair care from than the motherland? Shea Lux Organics makes this possible with their collection of ethically sourced 100% organic West African beauty products such as shea butter, mango butter, natural oils, and African black soap. Encouraged by her time spent in Ghana, Mikaela Janalyn White founded Shea Lux Organics to promote natural beauty, glowing skin, and healthy hair.

Accessories and Apparel:

Christyn Breckenridge founded 3rdEyeView in 2014 with the belief that eyewear is a small accessory that makes a big impact. Today, the eyewear brand continues to provide the most eclectic shades for every look, season, and occasion. Not only can you serve looks with 3rdEyeView, but you can also feel confident knowing that you are purchasing from a business that serves the community. Through non-profit initiatives, 3rdEyeView helps provide eye exams, vision education, and eyeglasses to children at no cost.

Ash and Cort are no strangers to the jewelry game. As lovers and co-creators, they’ve been building their craft and adorning temples since 2012. At Ash and Cort, you can find gender-neutral necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings made of the finest crystal beads, gold, and silver to give your jewelry purpose and intention. With a wide range of timeless pieces, you’re bound to find something for yourself or a loved one.

Inspired by her African heritage and desire for authentic African prints in children’s fashion, Seyi Sokoya journeyed to Nigeria to create what was missing in the kidswear department. That’s when Kamso, an ethical children’s clothing and lifestyle brand, was born. Kamso’s pieces are intricately designed using gender-neutral, earth-toned fabrics perfect for kids up to 12 years old.

Influenced by her love for nature, travel, and timeless fashion, Zainab Aliyu founded AABOUX (pronounced aa-boo). AABOUX is a luxury leather brand known for beautiful, handcrafted leather bags and briefcases made by third-generation artisans in Lagos. There is a broad selection of unique statement pieces to choose from, and each piece is made of eccentric, sustainably sourced materials.

Food and Beverage:

With all the odds stacked against her, Robbie McNair-Guzman didn’t let adversity keep her from launching Babe Cave, a successful, sophisticated, and inclusive cocktail bar. Based in the booming city of Charlotte, Babe Cave is giving brunch a brand new meaning. You can expect an elevated brunch (or dinner) experience with your girls filled with fun activities such as cocktail-making classes, customizing flower bouquets, content creation, and the opportunity to network over delicious food and drinks.

Wendy Lopez and Jessica Jones are two registered dietitians and diabetes educators who, together, build community through delicious and nutritious meals. Together, they use their online platform and wealth of knowledge to inspire thousands of people to lead healthy lives. At Food Heaven, you can find healthy and affordable recipes, virtual nutrition counseling, diabetes support and education, and many other digital health-related resources.

You’ve probably walked down Target’s wine aisle and seen the famous Black Girl Magic Rosé. If so, that was created by Robin McBride and Andréa McBride John (aka the McBride Sisters). McBride Sisters Wine Company is the largest black-owned and all-women-founded wine company in the U.S. Having been raised in the most popular wine regions, Monterey, California, and Aotearoa, New Zealand, it only made sense that the sisters would come together and make magic through a collection of elegant, delicious wines.

Great things can happen when we support black women and put dollars in their pockets. Let this serve as a reminder that black-owned businesses should be supported not just on Juneteenth but year-round.