Many entrepreneurs desire to improve the world, launching nonprofit organizations to uplift a social cause they deeply believe in. Marketing and talent management can vary from group to group, and the right moves can help you connect more with sponsors, volunteers and the like. A nonprofit consultant can guide you throughout your journey.

What to Look for in a Consulting Firm

Nonprofit groups have increased over the years. In 2023, there were about 2 million organizations in the U.S., growing from 1.9 million in 2020. This boost has resulted in more consulting firms as well, which begs the question of how you can look for the right fit for you. Here are a few factors to consider.

Relevance

Every nonprofit has a different goal. Religious organizations may focus on guiding youth in strengthening their faith, while food banks are more focused on helping people combat hunger. Only select consultants that have had experience working with a group like yours.

Some consulting firms may have more expertise and experience in one realm of services. Identifying a firm’s relevance to your growth can contribute to better compatibility and signal a long-term working relationship in the future.

Methodology

While consulting services aim to provide assistance, the procedures may differ. It’s important to determine what your ideal consulting style is. Certain groups may want a more hands-on approach, while others simply want to be mentored and steer operations. See if your working process and their level of involvement mesh.

Key Features

Say you require assistance with fundraising and talent management. These two services are different in nature, but some consultants offer both. Having one firm to work with can help your nonprofit save time and energy on multiple working relationships.

Some key features are unique to nonprofit consultants. Meanwhile, standard skills signify a firm’s credibility, such as experience with cloud-based customer relationship management software. Having a team knowledgeable in these products is a good sign.

Professionalism

While a consultancy firm is credible on paper, nonprofits should still seek a professional and trustworthy team. After all, these two parties will work closely to support your personal social cause. Seek a company that will respect your wishes and commit to their promises of bringing your mission to light.

Best Nonprofit Consultants

There are numerous nonprofit consulting organizations, each with its notable features. Here’s an overview of the best firms that you can connect with.

1. Orr Group

Best for: All-around Notable features: Planned Giving, Leadership

Orr Group is a reputable nonprofit consultant that helps its partners thrive. It offers a good mix of services ready to help any organization succeed in their sector, ranging from campaigns to fundraising to strategy to talent. It also aims to mold leaders and fill in different roles and functions, which is ideal for budding entrepreneurs.

One of the highlights of Orr Group’s services is Planned Giving, which helps nonprofits utilize resource management to ensure they consistently hit their long-term philanthropic goals. It works with organizations to secure commitments that are capable of sustaining important work.

2. Catapult

Best for: Fundraising and strategic planning consultant Notable features: 6A Planning Process, Custom Fundraising

Money is an important resource for keeping nonprofits operational. Catapult is ideal for finding innovative solutions to assist with fundraising, as it recognizes the pivotal moments that make each unique nonprofit journey grow.

Catapult’s 6A Planning Process promises to make and activate an effective funding plan within six months. It bases its recommendations on your current tactics and financial management strategies.

3. Carone Designs

Best for: Messaging and copywriting Notable features: Brand Messaging, Logos Design, Content Writing

Nonprofit organizations attract volunteers and supporters by creating a story. Carone Designs is effective at helping groups convey their tale through good brand messaging and content writing. It also helps with keeping your logo and content cohesive.

Carone Designs is relatively flexible when it comes to different sectors. It’s also an affordable service that respects your time and energy, which is necessary for more seasoned entrepreneurs who may manage multiple organizations.

4. Cornershop Creative

Best for: Web design Notable features: Content Migration, Site Optimization

Cornershop Creative can help nonprofit organizations build a presence online. It’s important to have your own website to let people know you are operating, and this consultant can help you improve your services.

If you already have a website, Cornershop Creative can also help you move that valuable content to the new one. It will take care of formatting and cleaning. You can also count on this company to help you read your Google Analytics for better optimization.

5. Harbor Compliance

Best for: Licensing and regulations Notable features: Charitable Solicitation Compliance

There are many regulations that nonprofit organizations need to be aware of and comply with. Thankfully, Harbor Compliance helps you remain in compliance. Achieve IRS approval with its formation services.

Harbor Compliance’s Charitable Solicitation Compliance is a unique service. The team checks the nationwide requirements for registration and disclosure to maintain legal clearance at all times.

6. ScienceSoft

Best for: Data software Notable features: Salesforce Consulting, Software Development

Nonprofits seeking technological assistance can count on ScienceSoft’s consulting services. If you’re working with plenty of data, it has the right IT and software development knowledge to customize your programs and help with your growth.

ScienceSoft can also assist you with CRM technology like Salesforce. Whether you’re navigating through your map goals or fleshing out workflows on the program, it can help you build expertise in cloud-based software.

7. Donorly

Best for: Growing small organizations Notable features: Three-Month Jumpstart, Bandwidth Build Out

Smaller organizations face the biggest challenges when it comes to growing and fundraising. Donorly is a dedicated consulting firm that aims to get you the financial aid you need to keep operations going. It can guide you through the beginning of your campaign journey.

Donorly also offers a Three-Month Jumpstart program, which assesses your fundraising strategies and systems to make them more actionable. Smaller nonprofits that have already launched their campaign can opt for the Bandwidth Build Out, which assists with crafting relationships and boosting your growth.

8. LaPiana Consulting

Best for: Diversity and inclusion in organizations Notable features: Organizational Development, Social Impact Consultancy

LaPiana Consulting has been offering experienced nonprofit consulting since 1998. Its expertise elevates standard services, such as strategic and business planning. However, its main highlight is its advocacy for diversity and inclusion in social sector organizations.

The Social Impact Consultancy clause is particularly effective at recognizing and addressing local and global challenges within society. It extends a hand to nonprofits with a strong social impact to support their voice in this space.

9. Slingshot Group

Best for: Getting talents Notable features: Staffing, Coaching

Slingshot Group is ideal if you’ve ever needed resources to get your nonprofit moving. It offers articles, white papers and even a podcast to help you create relevant content. It can also assist with grant writing to boost your financial resources.

The main perk of working with Slingshot Group is being introduced to core people who support your organization’s cause. It has a nationwide network of candidates that you can reach out to, and it can coach you in forming your superstar team.

10. DNL OmniMedia

Best for: Technical strategy and technology Notable features: Data Management Systems, Analytics

DNL OmniMedia is another technology-based consulting service you can rely on. It offers web development services to get your site up and running. You can also count on its content and data migration for a seamless transition from your old site.

If you’re on the fence about what software or hardware to adopt, DNL Omnimedia can run an assessment to analyze what programs and devices are more suitable for you. Look to it for the development and implementation of these tools as well.

11. Astron Solutions

Best for: Human resources and management Notable features: Total Rewards Consulting, Web-Based Talent Management

A nonprofit’s team is the heart and soul that allows it to do its missions. Astron Solutions helps teams scale up by offering the Flare Talent Management Software Suite. It helps organizations stay on track of what employees need by streamlining the necessary administrative processes.

The Total Rewards Compensation Consulting Services also assists small and midsized nonprofits in keeping their employees engaged. Set up systems such as self-funded incentive programs and career progression programs.

12. TASC Group

Best for: Public relations campaigns Notable features: Public Relations, Media Training, Crisis and Issue Management

A nonprofit’s relationship with the public can heavily influence its success. The TASC Group is an independent full-service communications firm that focuses on public relationships. It empowers social advocacy campaigns that involve justice and human rights.

The TASC group specializes in creating public relations and communications strategies. It can find and pitch your organization to the top reporters and outlets in your field. If you have an ongoing crisis, it can also mitigate the situation and build back your reputation.

13. Historic

Best for: Strategic planning Notable features: Visual Branding and Identity

Many volunteer organizations struggle with cohesion between who they are behind closed doors and what’s presented to the public. Historic works with nonprofit leaders to strategically align their organizational culture with their branding through visuals.

The company values justice, faith, sustainability and education in its approach to companies. It has a massive portfolio and works with brand strategists, environmental groups, book publishers and others to innovate the nonprofit space.

14. Bridgespan

Best for: Growth planning and organizational assessment Notable features: Growth and Scaling, Organizational Effectiveness

Nonprofit companies should focus on expanding to help more people. Bridgespan is a great consulting firm if you want to target growth in the upcoming months. They will help you create a roadmap to discover opportunities and gaps, coupling it with a learning plan.

Bridgespan is also an expert in improving organizational processes, which is great for nonprofits that may not have a solid foundation yet. It can clarify strategies, set meeting schedules and resolve other roadblocks that hinder structure.

15. M+R

Best for: Boosting supporter engagement Notable features: Online Fundraising and Activity, M+R Win

M+R is another media relations consulting firm that helps nonprofit groups grow their communities. It specializes in online engagement, targeting social channels and fundraising sites to capture users’ and influencers’ attention.

Another highlight program is the M+R Win campaign strategy. Essentially, the company will create high-impact campaigns that integrate marketing, legislative campaign planning, coalition building and management, and several other strategies under one umbrella.

16. Westfall Gold

Best for: Event organization Notable features: Contact Negotiations, On-Site Event Management

Nonprofit events are a place to meet like-minded people and spread hope. Make the gathering successful by planning it with Westfall Gold. Its event services can guide you from start to finish, from seeking a location to managing the event as it happens. There’s even a hotel booking service free of charge.

Creative direction and video production services are also available to document the event or create compelling invitations for major donors. You can even use them to build presentation scripts for a stronger impression.

17. BWF

Best for: Fundraising and complex philanthropy Notable features: Campaigns and Fundraising Strategy, Enterprise Solutions

BWF is a nonprofit consultant that puts people at the center while being driven by data. It has a very down-to-earth process of building a working relationship to understand your philanthropic mission and your organization’s progress so far.

BWF’s Innovation hub has four branches, comprising Campaigns and Fundraising Strategy, Technology and Operations, Enterprise Solutions, Engagement and Donor Experience. It has worked with medical institutions and academic universities in the past.

18. Sleek Consulting

Best for: Higher education marketing Notable features: Fundraising and Engagement Quick Start Suites

Sleek Consulting is another Salesforce partner and consulting firm that aims to elevate nonprofits to the caliber of corporate enterprises. It specializes in helping higher education and nonprofit organizations nail their structure and perform projects efficiently.

The Fundraising and Engagement Quick Start Suites is Sleek Consulting’s trademark. You can create a system within a short timeline, starting from biographical management and ending with a scholarship and grant portal.

Work With an Experienced Consulting Firm

Nonprofit organizations can change the world with the right team and support backing them up. Find a consultant that aligns with your goals and offers the necessary services to bring your mission to life. Working with them can be a game changer for workflow and other processes.