11 Most Promising Startups of 2022

Often, a new company springs up to disrupt already known methods of operation, and these companies are usually tech-inclined. In 2021, young founders launched 71,153 start-ups in the United States alone. These startups reinvent ideas, make processes more straightforward, and look to become beacons for accelerated business growth.

As more start-ups keep launching in different parts of the world, some are genuinely innovating and taking center stage in 2022. Among the most promising start-ups of 2022 are the edtech companies because of how important they are to the foundational growth of children. Other founders with business ideas targeting young people, cryptocurrency, and AI advancements are also setting up shop.

Brighterly

Brighterly is an edtech startup founded in December 2021 that helps children learn at convenient speeds even when away from school. Parents rely on this agency’s tutors to supplement what their kids learn in school or teach them everything they know if they are homeschooled. For those who do not have time to go through assignments or homeschool their children, Brighterly takes some weight off their shoulders.

On Brighterly’s platform, children take math courses online, but the experience is different and improved because the tutors use games, manipulatives, worksheets, and exercises during teaching. The startup includes Parent Advisors with years of managerial experience with children and parents. They arrange further lesson plans and ensure the parents follow their children’s progress every step.

Brighterly is not the only math learning platform, but because of its approach to learning, it has earned its place as the most thriving start-up amongst others of its kind.

Trashbots

Founded in 2016, Trashbots is software that teaches children and adults how to code from scratch. Instead of children waiting till they are older to know how to code, they can start with Trashbots. The online interface has a colorful accent to keep children excited as they learn to program.

The company is taking the idea to schools to get more people on board. Anyone can learn how to code using the lessons on Trashbots; even adults who have never coded can benefit from using the tool to understand the ABC of programming.

GoStudent

GoStudent was founded in 2016 to help students find the best tutors for their learning needs. On the GoStudent platform, students can connect with the tutors they need from anywhere in the world after signing up. The platform lets scholars input their needs based on subjects and other parameters, and find the most suitable tutor.

The founders are trying to take distance learning to the next level. The idea is to make education accessible for people who’d otherwise not have it. There’s even a virtual classroom and a whiteboard, and students can work on documents in real-time with their tutors.

Linguix

Linguix is an edit-as-you-write software that helps people fix their written English as they write. The startup was founded in 2018 for non-native English speakers who need to communicate in writing. Instead of going through years of learning in school, the application would fast-track its users’ English language proficiency.

They can correct their writing mistakes and learn to write better on the go with the app. Linguix is an edtech and AI software because it educates and assists users while learning their writing behaviors.

RealWorld

RealWorld, launched in 2021, is a thriving start-up with an app catering to youths. Its target audience is anybody finding it hard to navigate adulthood in its early stages. This app has everything you need to know as a young adult, from tax filings to house hunting and even how to get your first pet.

The founders sought to help young people, who are often confused with the burdens and expectations of adulthood. If adulthood was a country, RealWorld is the map that tells you where to go and how to get to these places.

Paxful

Paxful, launched in 2015, is a cryptocurrency-based platform that works with peer-to-peer transactions and universal money translations. The company sprung when people started to get into the cryptocurrency space. It facilitates financial payments for users who can’t readily access banks.

Paxful lets young crypto traders transact without depending on government-controlled and regulated institutions. The app is a handy alternative in countries where cryptocurrency isn’t allowed.

Nutspace

Founded in 2016, Nutspace is a software startup that teaches children basic 21st-century skills that may or may not be curriculum-based. The primary goal is to help kids expand their imaginative, critical, language, and listening skills.

Nutspace teaches children to think outside the box and craft several solutions to problems. Instead of learning a subject on Nutspace, children learn ‘How to learn’ that subject. They get to understand concepts, their importance, and real-world solutions.

CoachHub

As people grow in their careers, they often need extra help to settle into each level they reach. CoachHub was founded in 2018 for employees who need training at different levels. It is like a classroom for professionals who want to get better.

Different professional coaches are available on the startup’s product website, ready to guide you through your next career step. CoachHub also reduces training costs for employers every time they add new employees.

CodedMinds

Founded in 2017, CodedMinds is a coding startup with a difference. Instead of just teaching you how to code, CodedMinds picks out real-world problems and teaches you how to solve them using programming. In essence, the startup focuses on applying programming knowledge to problem-solving.

Many other programming companies focus on teaching students to code. However, CodedMind is more concerned with teaching students how to solve problems in today’s world. It operates a purpose-driven educational system.

Hastee

Hastee was launched in 2020 to help employees access a portion of their salaries earlier than usual. Sometimes, people need extra money towards the end of the month but cannot access the funds because their pay has not arrived. The startup solves that need that employees have had for decades by reducing the wait for payday.

Instead of taking extreme measures to hold out until payday, the software lets employees take funds for better financial decisions like investing. With Hastee, you can withdraw a certain percentage of their earned pay to pay back once it’s time. It is a loaning idea that lowers the approval barriers.

Pleo

Launched in 2015, Pleo is a credit card company that doubles as an ID card. Instead of opening a new bank account when you join a new company, the company can just offer you a Pleo credit card which doubles as your ID card. They pay your salary to that card, and you can make personal expenditures on credit when necessary.

Pleo is a solution for companies that do a lot of onboarding. It reduces the paperwork from opening new bank accounts for new employees. On the other hand, the employees benefit from company discounts when using the card, which incentivizes them to be more productive at work.

Conclusion

Start-ups are evidence of technological growth, showing our ability to innovate and make life easier. The ones that we have listed above are pushing the boundaries of edtech, fintech, programming, and others. So, keep tabs on these promising start-ups as they may change the future of work, education, and finance in a few years









