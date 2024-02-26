10 Ways To Make Money With Amazon

With all the side hustle options, Amazon is one of the simplest and most profitable ways to increase your income. Statistics show that about half of Amazon sellers make between $1,000-$25,000 a month. About 13% of sellers make between $25,000 and $250,000 monthly. If those numbers sound appealing, keep reading to learn ten ways to earn money from Amazon.

Ten ways to earn extra money by using Amazon

While every option on this list may seem appealing, choose a career that resonates with your needs, interests, and abilities.

1. Sell ebooks on KDP publishing

Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing is Amazon’s online publishing company that allows authors worldwide to self-publish their books and sell them to millions of Amazon users.

You can publish various books such as novels, comics, short stories, self-help books, poetry, journals, children’s books, and textbooks. The site is free to use, and you can decide the amount of royalties you will earn from selling your book. The royalty percentage is between 35% and 70%, depending on the price of your book.

Earning potential: According to publishing.com, earning potential for those new to KDP and doing little marketing can earn less than $300 a month. For those who put more effort into consistent marketing, the earning potential is around $300-$1000 monthly. If you go all in and treat KDP as your full-time business, you could achieve monthly earnings of over $10k.

How to get started

Once you’ve written your book, here’s how to successfully sell it on Amazon KDP.

Search through KDP categories to see which books perform well. It’s best to look for books ranked between 1,000 and 30,000, as they tend not to be very competitive. Then, design a cover and create a title that stands out. Create anticipation by crafting a compelling description and promoting your book before you publish it. Go full speed ahead with promoting your book even after you’ve published it by leveraging Amazon Ads to provide extra reach to potential customers.

2. Join the Amazon Affiliate Program

Affiliate marketing is when you add promotion links to your website for different products. With Amazon, the links would be to products people could purchase from Amazon. For every purchase someone makes from clicking a link on your website, blog, or social media, you receive a commission.

It’s important to note that not all products have the same commission rate. Every product has its rate of commission that can range from 1% to 20% of the cost of the product.

Earning potential: On average, the earning potential is from $100 to $20,000, depending on how many referrals you get and the commission of the recommended products.

How to get started

The program is free to join; however, you must meet specific requirements. First, you must have a website, app, or social media account to promote products actively. For the complete list of requirements, check out the official website.

3. Sell branded merchandise such as t-shirts and mugs

Branded merchandise is products such as t-shirts, mugs, water bottles, etc., with a particular logo, mark, or design on them.

You can use Amazon’s print-on-demand service, which is free for sellers to create their designs and sell them through Amazon. You put your logo or design on various products, such as phone cases, tote bags, sweatshirts, etc.

Earning potential: Depending on your following and how well you market your merchandise, earning potential is unlimited. Additionally, one of the advantages of selling merchandise is having the opportunity to leverage your audience, increase engagement, and expand your following.

How to get started

Understand your audience and niche. When you know the interests and needs of your audience or can find a particular niche to target, you’ll know which type of merchandise to sell. Be careful of copyright policies. Whatever merchandise or design you create, ensure it hasn’t already been done. Keep track of your sales. Know which items are selling and which are not. This will help you continue to make the products that people are after.

4. Launch a beauty brand

One of Amazon’s biggest sellers is personal care products. These products range from skincare, makeup, hair care, fragrances, salon equipment, and more. If you want to break into the world of beauty products, Amazon can be a great place to sell your goods.

Earning potential: According to a seller report by Jungle Scout State, 21% of beauty sellers earn an average net profit of between 26-50%. Plus, beautiful products have become a popular commodity amongst today’s youth.

How to get started

Before selling products, you’ll need to ensure that your items agree with Amazon’s policies. You can follow their compliance checklist to be sure. It is also suggested that you start by reselling popular products before attempting to sell your own. You can do this by seeing what products can be sold on Amazon and purchasing small quantities to resell. If those products are sold out, you can continue this process to earn a profit or start your beauty brand.

5. Sell graphic designs and digital artwork

No longer limited to pencil and paper or paint and canvas, art has become digital through digital tools to make images and videos. Graphic design combines digital art, text, typography, advertising, and web design. Both can be sold on Amazon.

Earning potential: Most sellers earn royalties of about 13% of the price of the item sold.

How to get started

Selling graphic designs and digital art uses the same means as selling merchandise. However, picking the best category for your art is essential to maximize your chances of selling. You can also design canvas art, pillow designs, postcards, stickers, and clothing designs.

6. Sell food products

During the pandemic, many opted to order groceries online rather than go to the store. Amazon became a popular seller of food products and continues to be a convenient way for many households to shop.

Because people are utilizing their virtual shopping carts rather than physical ones, selling food on Amazon can be your next side hustle.

Earning potential: Because of the high interest in online food shopping, earning potential is endless.

How to get started

It’s important to know that this business will require a start-up cost of buying at least 100 specific product items. Thus, before investing, research which types of food items are sold. Additionally, you’ll need Amazon’s approval before selling.

Once you’ve got the approval and your products, take a picture of your items and upload them onto Amazon to sell. Remember to consider your shipping options. Amazon has its in-house program; however, you can handle shipping yourself if you choose to.

7. Offer a subscription box.

Subscriptions can come in the form of teas, beauty products, and gourmet foods. They allow buyers to receive their favorite products regularly.

Earning potential: Amazon made $20 billion in 2019 from subscription services, which means you have quite the opportunity as a seller.

How to get started

As with the other Amazon selling options, you must sign up to be an Amazon seller. After approval, carefully choose the niche you’d like to sell to and what items you want to put in your box. Consider the size and weight you want your box to be. Also, find the right balance between originality and uniqueness. You want to offer customers desired items but add something new and unique. Next, you’ll sign up to sell a subscription box and identify shipping methods to deliver your orders.

8. Become an Amazon Customer Service Associate

If you’re not ready to open your own business with Amazon, you can still earn money by working for the company directly. Working as a customer service associate, you’ll be able to help solve and prevent problems for Amazon customers.

You’ll also learn more about how the company works, which products customers have issues with, and gather information about how to sell your products on the site one day.

Earning potential: Amazon customer service associates earn between $36k and $42k.

To apply, search for openings in your area. Fill out an application, complete an assessment, attend an orientation, and start working.

9. Deliver packages for Amazon.

Amazon can’t offer two-day shipping without their many delivery workers. Thus, you can earn some extra money by working as an Amazon Flex Driver.

Earning potential: Amazon delivery drivers earn between $18 and $25 an hour.

You must be 21, have a valid U.S. driver’s license, and have a mid-size to large vehicle. If you meet all the requirements, you can apply online.

10. Sell handmade items

While Etsy is a popular site for handmade goods, Amazon is another great platform to sell rental items.

Earning potential: More than 50 % of Amazon Handmade sellers earn more than $1,000 each month.

How to get started

There are certain requirements you must adhere to when selling handmade products on Amazon. Review the selling criteria, and if your products fit into the requirements, you can start selling in no time.