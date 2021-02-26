10 Quotes from Black Inspirational Speakers And Poets To Add To Your Affirmation Deck

Nowadays, most people have stepped into the world of affirmations and positive energy. The power of manifesting positive energy and affirmations into one’s daily routine has become the norm and sort of like a self-proclaimed mantra. Believing in one thing but putting that belief into motion and claiming it is another thing.

Setting yourself up and giving yourself affirmations every day, whether they are positive, healthy, self-love, motivational, career, and so on. Adding any affirmation into your schedule can positively impact you, your life, and whatever else you would like it to impact. Including this type of healthy, confident energy into your life is bound to take you on that healing, spiritual, and emotional journey that you need.

Have you yet to start on your affirmation journey or need a little push to continue? Well, here is the universe calling out to you and setting you up for success. Here are some all-around affirmations that you can add to your deck and begin your journey towards happiness, positivity, abundance, and other manifestations in your life.

1. “Be not discouraged Black women of the world, but push forward regardless, of the lack of appreciation shown you” – Amy Jacques Garvey

2. “All great achievements require time” – Maya Angelou

3.”Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars and change the world.” – Harriet Tubman

4. “I need to see my own beauty and to continue to be reminded that I am enough, that I am worthy of love without effort, that I am beautiful, that the texture of my hair and that the shape of my curves, the size of my lips, the color of my skin, and the feelings that I have are all worthy and okay.” – Tracce Ellis Ross

5. “You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines, whimpering and complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas.” – Shirley Chisholm

6. “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid but he who conquers that fear.” – Nelson Mandela

7. “Don’t follow the path. Go where there is no path and begin the trail. When you start a new trail equipped with courage, strength and conviction, the only thing that can stop you is you!”– Ruby Bridges

8. “Healing begins where the wound was made.” – Alice Walker

9. “It’s being willing to walk away that gives your strength and power – if you’re willing to accept the consequences of doing what you want to do.” – Whoopi Goldberg

10. “You have to understand that people pay the price for peace. If you dare to struggle, you dare to win. If you do not dare to struggle, then goddamit, you don’t deserve to win. Let me say peace to you if you’re willing to fight for it.” – Fred Hampton















