10 Personal Finance Books To Help You Get Your Finances In Tact Start Task

Having control over your finances can be a rather daunting and challenging task. Growing up, most aren’t taught much about finances, let alone how to manage their own. Whether you’re stuck in some financial issues, wanting to better your finances, learn more, or even just starting adulthood, learning about the world of finance is crucial for everyone and for everyone to know and learn. If you need some influential finance books to help or take your BAUCE finance game to another level, then look no further. Soon you will be the Bauce who is in control of your finances.

Get Good with Money: Ten Simple Steps to Becoming Financially Whole: Book Link

In Get Good with Money, Tiffany teaches one how to become one with their money and finances. Of course, you want to make sure you’re budgeting right, not overspending, and keeping up with paying bills, but that all begins with you finding that peace with your money and finances. Keeping up with it all can be difficult but not once you’ve finished this book.

Summary: A 10-step plan for finding peace, safety, and harmony with your money – no matter how big or small your goals and no matter how rocky the market might be – by the inspiring and savvy “Budgetnista.”

Perfect Credit: 7 Steps to a Great Credit Rating: Book Link

Perfect Credit is a guide to help any queen out there how to manage their credit and also establish good credit. Having good credit is vital when it comes to anyone’s finances. Establishing good credit is

Summary: Perfect Credit is the definitive guide to getting and keeping outstanding credit. Think of this book as a roadmap for anyone hoping to establish picture-perfect credit, make improvements to have stellar credit, or simply maintain a fantastic credit standing.

The Money Manual: A Practical Money Guide to Help You Succeed On Your Financial Journey: Book Link

Most people think you need classes and a financial degree to be financially wealthy or stable, but that’s not the case at all. This book will learn what information it takes to make you feel empowered with your money.

Summary: You don’t need fancy degrees or certifications to become a better manager of your money. All you need is information designed for you that empowers you to take action. The Money Manual was designed to help you cut through the clutter that often leads to feeling overwhelmed and anxious.

We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power: Book Link

What makes you think that you can’t be a millionaire just because you are a woman? Women can be just as successful as a man in any field or through finance. In this book, you learn how to start a business and upscale your business while being financially robust.

Summary: While ninety percent of the world’s millionaires are men, only ten percent are women, making it difficult for women to wield the economic power that will create lasting equality. Rachel Rodgers, founder of Hello Seven, a company that coaches women in scaling their businesses and their lives to seven figures, says it’s time for a change.

The Black Women’s Money Bible: A guideline on investing for African-American women: Book Link

Nowadays, African-American women aren’t given the resources or information to succeed in their finances. Still, this book will teach you just how you can succeed with your money and not get left on the sidelines ever again.

Summary: No one knows the sinking feeling of being kept on the sidelines better than African-American women. For centuries, African-American women have been purposely left in the dark when it came to obtaining wealth, despite a growing knowledge within herself that she was made for more!

Real Money Answers for Every Woman: How to Win the Money Game With or Without a Man: Book Link

This book will help you get your start on your financial career or journey and help you if you have some financial debt or other issues when it comes to your finances.

Summary: Now widely available, the popular, award-winning, self-published guide to help women get out of debt, rebuild their credit, and fulfill their financial dreams.

Black Girl Finance: Let’s Talk Money Book Link:

When dealing with money, talking about money, or even handling our expenses, it can be a burden, but this book will help you get excited about what comes with your finances.

Summary: We don’t like getting real about money, do we? We think maths, we think spreadsheets, we think boring. But Selina Flavius, founder of Black Girl Finance, wants to show that there can be another, better way. A way to start making our hard-earned money work even harder for us.

The 4 Financial Languages: The Secrets to Communicating About Money Book Link

Having financial burdens in your relationship or marriage is not easy and can often lead to fights or divorces. This book is a guide for you and your partner regarding both of your financial duties as a pair.

Summary: In this book, you will learn the 4 Financial Languages, the secrets to communicating with anyone about money, as well as how to have fun, sexier money dates with your partner. You will learn how to never argue about money again and live a happier financial life together.

#MoneyChat THE BOOK: How to Get Out of Debt, Successfully Manage Your Money and Create Financial Security Book Link

Need help living a stress-free financial life? This book is here to answer those questions you have and guide what you need to become financially successful.

Summary: #MoneyChat THE BOOK is a how-to handbook that fills the gap between the financial information we all need and how we really live our financial lives.

The 21-Day Financial Fast: Your Path to Financial Peace and Freedom Book Link

This book will show you steps to live a better life, all while making financially intelligent choices in the end.

Summary: Whether you are living paycheck-to-paycheck or just trying to make smarter financial choices, discover the practical steps you need for the financial peace you long for.



















