10 Fun Things To Do Offline While You Take Your Social Media Hiatus

As the year winds down, now is the time where many BAUCE’s feel it’s time to hit pause and take a break from the hustle and grind as well as take a social media hiatus and be present with family and friends. For some, they might be wondering what to do if they really want to take a break from social media. Here are 10 fun and wellness essentials to try out this holiday!

Take walks

Nothing like a good walk in the early morning or late evening. For people like me, it helps me stay active. For others, it is a breath of fresh air which helps clear their minds and leaves them feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Be present with your loved ones

While you are offline, this is when you can be present for your family. You can encourage all the long uncomfortable conversations. You can reminisce, reflect, laugh, cry, eat together, listen and lean on the other. Treasure these moments. Seeing how fragile life is, it is important we strive to be present with our loved ones because they can be here today and gone tomorrow.

Get loads of Sleep

You know the 8hrs sleep, sis this is the time to get it in. Sleeeeep. Put on soft instrumentals/lullabies and sleep. It’s been a long year. You’ve fought many battles and overcome. You deserve a good rest. Take regular, random naps throughout the holiday season. You don’t know what 2022 holds but you want to make sure you are well rested for all the shenanigans it may bring.

Catch up on your favorite TV shows / YouTube channels

This is the time to binge watch your favorite TV shows without feeling an ounce of guilt. If you are a YouTube over Netflix type of girl like me, then now is the time to enjoy all the Vlogmas videos. Do it sis. Enjoy. And while you are it, you can watch something educative. Put on a documentary. Watch a travel vlog. Stay tapped in with the world around you. Enjoy the mix of entertainment and education.

Pamper routines

You know the long showers which involve the whole shower routine – the shaving, exfoliating, skin care, toe care all of it, that’s what you need sis. Now is the time to pamper yourself baby girl. Get cleaned up for the new year.

Shopping

You’ve worked so far throughout the year. Now is the time to splurge a little bit. Treat yourself. Get some fly outfits. Get a few fancy bags and shoes. Do you sis. Get your hair done. Nails did. Eyebrows threaded. The whole deal sis.

Girls nights / date nights

This is the time where you can numerous sleepovers, long nights talking and having wholesome conversations on adulting, life, finances and the hustle and grind of life. Go out with your partner. Try something new. Do something spontaneous. Meet up with the girls and just laugh and eat good food. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this of course keeping in line with the Covid-19 guidelines in your area.

Quiet Time

Sometimes silence is what you need. Turn the tv off. Maybe phone off. Sometimes lights off. Spend time with you. Just be still. Sit in silence. Think back. Reflect. Reminisce. Smile. Cry. Make peace with your past. Converse with God. Embrace the silence while it lasts. There’s a lot of noise in the world so it’s good to be intentional about these sacred moments between you and your Creator.

Learn something new

Picking up a new skill such as cooking, painting, driving or even staying on top of things through books and podcasts. This is time to get loaded with knowledge that will help you level up in the new year.

Deep cleaning

Yup I went right there. Now is the time where you can take a few hours each day to deep clean the house. Pick a spot each day. It could be the kitchen today and the bedrooms tomorrow. Put on your favorite jazz music or jams and get to working. Organise your closet. Declutter your house. Clean up. Clean up. Clean up. Clean up all the mess of 2021 and make space for the newness of 2022.









