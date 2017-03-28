5 Weave Brands That Won’t Turn Into a Tangled, Matted Mess

Does your weave need a lift? Weaves are a great way to protect your natural hair and give you a glamorous look that lasts for days. But beware of what you buy! With the plethora of new hair companies, you want to be mindful of what products you spend your money on. What looks good in the box could end up being a hot ratty mess. Here’s our top five recommendations for human hair weave extensions. We’ve also included our favorite virgin hair weave brands.
1. Indique Virgin Indian: Amongst the most popular with celebrities, this hair is chemical free and acts and looks exactly like one’s own hair. It can be styled in any way (cut, colored, washed, and even permed) and after all of that is done, the hair still maintains its healthiness and shine. This hair is a bit pricey but it is actually a steal considering that it can be reused for up to a year.
2. Sensationnel Goddess Remy: The Goddess hair collection may be the most well-known throughout local neighborhoods and hair salons. Goddess hair is one — if not the most — of the long-lasting weaves on the market. Any type, style, and color that you need, Goddess usually carries, making it the most versatile brand around. The best thing about this hair is that it is super affordable and made with very high quality. It’s bounce will capture eyes.
3. Sensationnel Bare N Natural Indian Virgin Remy: Bare N Natural hair is one of the most exclusive brands of hair because it was once sold privately. Now this high quality hair is readily available to the public and known for maintaining consistency and hygiene with each piece. The best thing about this hair is that it is that it’s produced in its most natural state so it is very easy to manage (heat and water) and it has a natural look and feel.
4. Extensions Plus: Extensions Plus is an internationally known product and one of the most respected brands in the industry. These hair extensions are ready-made for any style and very realistic. What makes EP such a popular line is that is caters to women of all ethnicities and backgrounds with hair bought by Italians, Indians, and African Americans (even the Kardashians wear this line). With carefully stitched tracks, this weave brand makes their product flawlessly and one can tell that these extensions were probably carefully hand-made meticulously. A bit pricey, but worth every penny.
5. Cuticle Remy XQ: Last but not least, Cuticle Remy XQ is a relatively new line of hair. It is used with advanced technology so this hair sheds and tangles less than all of the others. This hair is bold and shiny and can be reused many times. It is considered the healthiest in its class because it has been preserved this way. Unlike other hair, this brand is only sold in Yaki form, which is best used for women with African-American hair types.
Tired of beauty supply store brands? Go for the gold and try virgin Indian Remy hair from an online vendor. It is important to do your weave research because there is no sampling or seeing before you buy. Our personal favorite for virgin hair are the International Hair Company, Wagman’s Hair, the Virgin Hair Fantasy, and Catherine Marion.
Hair love
December 12, 2012 at 1:00 am
Also try http://www.remykiss.com i love their virgin hair and clip-on extensions.
Bauce
December 12, 2012 at 7:58 am
Thanks for your suggestions! We agree!
Lexi
November 22, 2014 at 3:18 pm
Does anybody know a good weave salon in wisconsin thats cheap? I really want one but i dont knw where to get one & ive never had one before.
Bauce
November 23, 2014 at 1:53 pm
Hi Lexi! What part of Wisconsin are you looking for sew-in salons in?
mel
December 6, 2014 at 9:26 am
I’m in brooklyn NY for a few months, i need help finding a good CHEAP weave salon, (cos everything i see is expensive!) can anyone help? ive been carrying my matted weave around for 6 weeks, i need a change pronto!
Bauce
December 6, 2014 at 10:07 am
Hi Mel! What is your price range and what type of hair are you in need of? And what do you mean by a weave salon – are you looking for a place where you can buy and get the hair installed? Or just a vendor that you can buy from? We can help! :)
Courtney
December 11, 2014 at 12:37 pm
Hi, I just want to say I tried Cuticle Remy XQ and while it was beautiful, it tangled within two weeks. It was not worth the money. Just my experience! God bless!
Bauce
December 11, 2014 at 6:46 pm
Thank you Courtney for sharing your advice. We actually are in the process of updating this list! Please stay tuned! :)
Erin
January 15, 2015 at 2:16 pm
What about the other sensationell hair?
Bauce
January 18, 2015 at 9:59 am
Hi Erin – Is there a specific brand that you are interested in?
Tia Haskins
July 12, 2015 at 2:05 am
I like to use slkhair.com for human hair extensions they have good customer service!!!!
jay
July 25, 2015 at 12:52 pm
i want a type of hair that would curl, staight and still look beautiful the only problem is i dont want my hair out on the top cause i dont want to put heat on it what do i do
Riley
August 17, 2015 at 7:05 pm
Now that Wagmens has been taken over by another company the hair is crap you pay more and get less it does not color the same or feel the same. I miss the old Wagmens
janae
December 7, 2015 at 8:26 am
Hi I’m new to buying hair online would you be able to tell me was the best brand for stright hair and what is go last long
Bauce
December 7, 2015 at 10:14 am
Hi Janae! We’d love to help you but we’d need a bit more information! You can either send us a note through our contact form or let us know here whether or not your looking for human hair to order online or synthetic hair and what’s your budget.
janae
December 8, 2015 at 7:25 am
Hi bauce I’m looking for human hair something that’s bouncy my price range would be 170-250
janae
December 7, 2015 at 8:29 am
Also was the best web site I should buy my hair on
Crystal Brown
January 10, 2016 at 11:16 am
Hi my name is Crystal. I’m new at ordering hair online. I need some help finding the best line of human hair that i can color and that won’t lose its texture and become matted after using heat. Can u help me.
