14 Black Web Designers You Should Hire To Redesign Your Blog

As we all know, women are extremely underrepresented in the world of tech on a corporate and business level. Although larger organizations are aware of this issue and are working to diversify the space, there are still a wide breadth of talented black women that still go unrecognized for the contributions that make in the space – especially on the design front. Well, Black women are tech creators — and good ones at that. Black woman can code and deserve to be recognized. If you’re looking for someone to turn up the notch on your boring old site, I have curated a list of women who are serving it in the digital design world. We are all about connecting BAUCE women to BAUCE women and this list does just that!

1. Dana James Mwangi

With a little bit of sweat and tears, Dana was able to build her own web design company, Cheers Creative. With this company, she helps to build and brand start-up companies or any company looking to do some upgrading. With a BFA in graphic design from the University of Michigan, we’d say you should give this BAUCE a try.

LINKS:︳@danajamesmwagi ︳Cheers Creative

2. Fatima Burke

She does web design, and she does it well. Fatima has over 10 years of experience in the web design field. She strives to make design obtainable for everyone, across multiple platforms. She currently works for Root Magazine and Look Up Radio.

LINKS: @MrsFatimaBurke ︳fatimaburke

3. Diane Laidlaw

She makes anyone want to pick up a computer and start mastering the webs. But is it really that easy? Diane Laidlaw stumbled across web design when on the hunt to begin her online store. She has proven herself to be a self learner, resilient, and essential to making any good business grow. You could learn a thing or two from her! Did I mention she does YouTube?! Learn away!

LINKS:︳thedesigncreative

4. Kendal Blake

Kendal Blake is a web designer who helps to create brand awareness through her designs.

LINKS: @kendalblake ︳kendalblake

5. Laura Providence

We first were introduced to Laura’s skillset when she launched her design lifestyle blog The New Yawker and would do regular web design reviews on user-submitted sites. She has now stepped up her Indesign game and now creates beautiful templates for aspiring bloggers.

LINKS: @thelprovidence ︳providence studio

6. Ayori Selassie

As an adolescent, Ayori was given a computer programming book and was told to read it. This began the start of her journey doing amazing things for Black women in the tech world.

LINKS: @iAyori ︳lifemodelcanvas

7. Carmen Stacey

With the use of objects and lines, Carmen really captivates her viewers. She is a graphic designer as well as an illustrator who is worth the follow.

LINKS:︳@staycarm ︳carmenstacey

8. Kimberly Luxe

Kimberly Luxe is a blogger and graphic designer. She is a force when it comes to branding and creating awareness through creative organic campaigns. Her designs are bold and she recently launched a design template shop for bloggers.

LINKS: @kimberlyluxe ︳blogbohemian

9. Krystle Rowry

Krystle Rowry is a web designer who’s use of color and shape truly makes her work stand out from the rest. Her designs are beautiful and empowering and she has done work for several top digital influencers including Food Heaven Made Easy and Travel Noire.

LINKS: @krissdidit ︳krissdidit

10. Kaya Thomas

Kaya Thomas studies Computer Science at Dartmouth College. In 2014, she began studying iOS development. She also launched her own app titled, ‘We Read Too’, a directory of books by authors of color.

LINKS: @kthomas901 | website

11. Antonia Nabors

Antonia is a visual designer who’s work is award winning. She currently resides in the Gold Coast of Queensland.

LINKS: velvetant

12. Briann Barron

I randomly fell across Briann’s work while scrolling through my Instagram feed one day. She was once told by an eighth-grade teacher that her attention to detail and desire to perfect her crafts would never lead her to complete anything. However, her attention to detail and unique way to approaching design, is arguably what makes her stand out from the rest.

LINKS: @brandingbybri ︳brandingbybri

13. Jennifer White-Torres

Jennifer is an educator, currently serving as an Art and Design faculty member at Bowie State University. Her love for design and photography is shown heavily through her work.

LINKS: @brandingbybri ︳jenniferwhitetorres

14. Jasmine “Bobby” Oliver

Web design and creating content was the material used to fill the void that had been longing in Jasmine’s life. Her work is expressive and a great example of a BAUCE woman on her grind. Her work is worth a look!

LINKS: @brandingbybri ︳vyrlcodesign