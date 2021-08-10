Women’s Running Shoes – 4 Adidas Models For The Discerning Users

The summer is underway – would you like to shed a few kilos before you hit the beach? How about jogging? You don’t need special skills or professional equipment to start. It’s enough if you get a pair of high-quality comfy shoes

If you’re looking for high-performance running shoes, explore adidasPerformance and see the models available in SneakerStudio!

1. adidas Climacool Vento HEAT.RDY

This super lightweight model with futuristic shape and flexible construction is an eye-catcher. It was made with Primegreen – high-quality recycled materials. The HEAT.RDY technology uses breathable and cooling materials, which ensure optimum air circulation. Another element responsible for the functionality of this model is the Boost™ foam made of granulate – it returns the energy of every single step.

2. adidas X900L3

The dynamic silhouette of this model is the best indication of its purpose. The outsole of X900L3 is a combination of Jetboost foam and rubber tread, while the upper is made of special mesh. These materials are also recycled under a programme known as End Plastic Waste. These shoes will be a perfect choice for those ladies who like to stay comfortable without compromising on looks.

3. adidas Continental 4.0

This model is packed full of the latest technologies – that’s what makes it a perfect choice for most discerning users. Torsion System® offers excellent support during the natural rotational movement and stabilizes the midfoot, Continental™ ensures perfect grip even on a wet surface, and Boost™ cushioning foam provides the highest energy return. When looking for perfect running shoes, this is a model you can’t miss.

4. adidas Terrex Two Ultra Parley Trail Running

The last model on the list is designed for the most experienced runners, whose daily routine involves something more than a jog around the park. Terrex Two Ultra Parley Trail Running will be perfect for trail running – along forest trails or in the mountains. The synthetic upper is resistant to chafing and Continental™ technology guarantees excellent grip even on slippery stones.

Each of the abovementioned models offers utmost comfort and safety during your running routine. You will find all of these models – and more – on sneakerstudio.com!



















