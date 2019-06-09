Why ‘Natural Beauty’ Is This Year’s Hottest Trend For Women

This year’s hottest beauty trend is all about embracing nature. From being more mindful of the planet to being comfortable with your own natural beauty, this trend feels like a real shift in thinking. Natural beauty feels like a dual approach, which is about respecting both ourselves and the world around us.

Whether you are someone that usually follows beauty trends or someone that prefers to navigate their own path through the vast amount of beauty products out there; a trend focusing on embracing natural beauty has to be a good thing.

Plant-derived and environmentally conscious products work harmoniously to promote an attitude of care both towards ourselves and the wider world. Being more mindful about what we put into our bodies, is sure to make us feel as good inside, as we look on the outside.

Natural beauty is all about appreciating ourselves as we are, and working to take care of what we have, rather than trying to transform into what we are not. Adopting this trend for natural beauty could be just what is needed to shake up your self-care routine to include even more positive, healthy habits.

Eco-friendly

Information about the damage that plastic pollution is causing to our seas has been everywhere over the past year, meaning that awareness of the issue has imploded into the public consciousness. In response, many consumers are considering their purchases much more carefully, which means that more environmentally-friendly products are garnering more interest. Whereas, once it was difficult to find natural beauty products that were not only affordable but effective, nowadays eco-conscious shoppers have a much wider choice of high-performance all-natural products to choose from.



It’s now possible to find natural products that really work, for every step of your routine, literally from head to toe. One product that has achieved huge popularity in recent years is activated charcoal toothpaste. Activated charcoal toothpaste is considered by many people to be a high performing natural alternative to traditional kinds of toothpaste, you can find out more about it here.

Farewell to Contouring

If contouring was something that you never quite managed to master, then don’t worry, as now it’s all about your natural beauty. Ditching the heavier make up and letting your skin breathe has to be a good thing, right?

If you like your beauty routine to be low key, now is the time to breathe a big sigh of relief. Natural brows are also a big trend right now, a la Brooke Shields, so maybe it’s time to ditch those tweezers too!

Embrace the Grays

If you have been finding a few (or quite a few!) silvery strands appearing in your hair recently, then you are actually really on trend. Now is the time to embrace the grays, and not to rush to book a salon appointment as soon as you find your first one. Naturally gray is becoming increasingly popular, as more and more people choose to go with it, rather than trying to cover it up.