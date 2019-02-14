Girls Really Do Run The World And Here Are The Stats To Prove It

Beyoncé said it best, “Who run the world? Girls.” As many of us dive into the new year, why not take a quick moment to reflect on the things powerful women can do, and have done? The narrative of empowerment in the female community is on the rise in the best possible way, and it would be a shame if we didn’t celebrate it.

Before we go on further, check out these stats on women winning at life and work collated by True&Co.

Politics

Over the course of the last year, women have truly been making their voices heard within the realm of politics. Many women who have risen to the occasion and taken charge range in age and ethnicity. From students like Emma Gonzalez to survivors like Christine Blasey Ford, the bravery of all women has been steadily growing each and every day. We even welcomed the first Muslim congresswomen in history this past November. Whether you are a woman who follows politics or not, looking back on 2018 it’s hard not to feel proud to be a woman. The importance of recognizing all that women can do when they embrace how powerful they are is something that should continue to be cultivated. There are few people in politics and around the globe nowadays who haven’t heard the phrase “women supporting women” and that is frankly how it should be. All women are powerful, and all women should value their female teammates. If you ever do experience a close woman in your life who is getting ahead, encourage her in her endeavors. Use the success of other women, whether in politics or not, to motivate you to be the best you can be.

Fashion

Though this one may seem like a no brainer, the fashion industry has been embracing style with real women in mind more and more. Female designers have been trying to create clothing for any and all body types, migrating away from non-inclusive sizes and models. During fashion week of 2018, Rihanna’s new apparel launch featured women of all different shapes, sizes and backgrounds, a choice that many fashion moguls have shied away from in the past. More and more body positive and inclusive brands for women are coming out of the wood work each day. Companies like True&Co. illustrate perfectly what it means to empower women even in the simple aspects of life, like finding the perfect bra for everyday wear. The fact that these inclusive brands even exist is a testament to the impact powerful women can have on an industry if they just speak up.

Pop Culture

The popularity of a strong female lead is continuing to grow at a rapid pace. Films such as The Hate U Give and Ocean’s 8 are perfect examples of the motion picture industry recognizing just how strong women can be. The recent changes in pop culture in regard to strong female characters have sparked an influential trend that has multiple layers. Not only is the increase in female characters reflective of what women are asking to see, it is also an increase that has an impact on generations to come. We are no longer teaching girls that the strong male lead saves the day. We are teaching girls and women alike that they can in fact take control of their own narrative and rescue themselves for a change. Like it or not, pop culture plays a significant role in our everyday lives without us even knowing. The fact that empowering women are finally being placed at the forefront of television and film should be motivating as we look to the future.

It’s no secret that women nowadays are running a revolution of empowerment. The female community has a voice, and it’s a loud one. Whether it be women in politics, fashion, or pop culture, female influence is growing, fast. Maintaining a dialogue that allows women to have a consistent platform for their opinions is something that should not be taken lightly. If as a woman you ever find yourself doubting your own influence, take a moment to reflect on all the things that powerful women have done, and can do.

But let’s not forget — there is still more work to be done, especially when it comes to the gender gap.