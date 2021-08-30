Why You Should Upgrade To An Eco-Friendly Mattress

Protecting the environment is a lofty goal these days. There are plenty of reasons to go green, like reducing pollution and guarding our natural resources against toxins. Everyone can do little things to help, such as updating your standard bed and accessories to organic ones. If you’re looking to upgrade your mattress and save the environment in the process, eco-friendly/certified organic mattresses offer the best of both worlds, with plenty of other benefits to boot. Deciding on a mattress involves some research and understanding of the different styles and materials used. A mattress needs to be comfortable, durable, long-lasting, and in this case, environmentally friendly. Here’s a quick guide to five different types of organic mattresses you can buy.

What Are Organic Certified Mattresses?

If you’re in the market for an organic certified mattress, it’s best to start by understanding what that actually means. Organic mattresses are made from natural, organic, sustainable materials. The materials are often of a higher quality than most traditional mattresses, adding a layer of durability and quality to the mattress. Organic mattresses don’t contain many of the chemical-laden materials or plastics that are found in most regular mattresses, instead opting to use natural manufacturing methods and ultimately reducing waste, pollution, and carbon footprints. The best mattresses will either be GOTS or GOLS certified, meaning they actually follow proper guidelines for being organically certified. There are typically two options available: a standard or a pillow-top. Pillow-tops offer some additional comfort in the extra layer of padding (giving the appearance of a large pillow) on top of the mattress. Their purpose is to make the bed softer, so if you’re looking for something more firm, then you’ll want to avoid the pillow-top option.

Cotton or Wool Mattress

Cotton is naturally hypoallergenic and wool helps wick away moisture as you sleep, creating a more comfortable sleeping environment. This type of mattress might also be referred to as a hybrid due to its mix of GOTS certified organic cotton and wool. These mattresses also have plenty of springs arranged in a way to optimize the sleeper’s comfort. As a bonus, there aren’t any dangerous foam or polyester that can emit VOCs as you sleep. Traditional mattresses tend to have some of these fire retardant materials built into them. Unfortunately, they release minute amounts of gaseous VOCs (volatile organic compounds) over time—especially polyurethane foam. Hybrid mattresses won’t have that problem simply because they don’t contain any of the materials that release these gasses. This ultimately makes them a safe, comfortable way to enjoy your rest. They’re also extremely durable, lasting for longer periods over traditional mattresses.

Latex Mattress

Latex is another material that can be organically certified and used to make many different textiles, including mattresses and mattress toppers. Latex mattresses are some of the most comfortable options out there. They can also take a few punches and retain their durability over time, enhancing your sleep for longer periods. Latex mattresses have anywhere from two to four layers of latex foam and a mix of other materials. Organic latex mattresses don’t usually contain springs. Instead, they have bounce dampening layers and sit at a lower profile than other mattress styles. They may also be made from a blend of organic cotton, organic wool, and organic latex (with the latter making up the majority of the mattress’ construction. They can be quite firm, too, making them ideal for back or stomach sleepers or getting that additional support during your slumber. Natural latex comes from a type of rubber tree and doesn’t require very many chemicals to treat it for use in manufacturing. This renders it a non-toxic, environmentally-friendly material. It’s also naturally hypoallergenic and mold-resistant. Best of all, it has better temperature control than petroleum or polyurethane foam mattresses—and it doesn’t contain any of those pesky VOCs those other materials might emit.

Vegan Mattress

The phrase “vegan mattress” might seem a bit strange at first glance, but it’s actually a vital option when it comes to purchasing an organic mattress. So, what makes a mattress vegan? The word “vegan” can have a number of connotations. One might refer to eating a certain type of diet that doesn’t include any animal products. This extends to items, furniture, and just about anything else we might use in our everyday lives. In the case of mattresses, “vegan” simply refers to a type of mattress that doesn’t contain any wool. Because wool is derived from sheep, it counts as an animal product. A vegan mattress is completely latex, with some cotton in the dampening layer due to the lack of springs. They’re just as comfortable as their latex non-vegan counterparts and offer incredible sustainability through their meticulous constructions and biodegradable nature.

Plush Mattress

A plush mattress is a comfortable, luxurious affair made with natural latex, cotton, silk, flax, and mohair. To maximize comfort, these mattresses have thousands of small coils to support the sleeper. They’re incredibly soft and ideal for side sleepers or couples. The mix of different materials combines to keep the sleeper cool. The cotton is great for that due to breathability and the wool can act as a moisture-wicking fabric. Latex is naturally ventilated and circulates are throughout the inside of the mattress, creating a better sleeping environment. This can be handy in a hot room or during the summertime when the heat just won’t quit. If you’re looking for the ultimate in comfort, an organic plush mattress is the best way to protect the environment and get a good night’s sleep in style!



















