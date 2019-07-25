Flossing Is Important, Homegirl — And Here’s Why

There are certain things in life that we simply accept are important. Then, there are other things that most people always wonder if it is truly important. Either way, as children, we are taught to establish certain routines. This includes when to go to bed, when to get up, how to get dressed, and how to take care of our teeth just to name a few. When it comes to teeth, different people have slightly different routines and practices. Some people brush their teeth multiple times per day, some floss before and after every meal, some prefer to only use a mouth rinse. The list of variations goes on and on.

While every person has unique needs, there are certain things that should be a part of everyone’s routine. One of the most questioned dental hygiene steps is flossing. Many people wonder if flossing is really necessary, especially when they are already brushing and using a mouth rinse. While it may not seem that flossing is necessary for conjunction with other methods, but the fact is, flossing works in a way that nothing else does. Here, you will find information on why flossing is important, how it works, tips on the best way to floss, and how often to floss

The first thing to discuss is why flossing is important. While brushing and using mouth rinse is incredibly important, it is incredibly difficult for these things to completely get in between the teeth. Food particles get wedged in between the teeth every time you eat. Sometimes the particles are noticeable because of the size or shape. Others, however, are so small that they are entirely unnoticed. It is important to understand that even when the particles are not noticeable, they are still gathering bacteria and creating friction. For these reasons, it is vital to remove the particles regularly. The longer they remain trapped in the teeth, the more bacteria are gathering, the more bacteria that are in the mouth, the more problems it can cause. Flossing is the only way to get to most of the particles and bacteria that get stuck in the teeth.

When it comes to how often you should be flossing, each person’s needs are a bit different. In general, it is best to floss twice daily; once in the morning and once in the evening. In terms of individual needs, you will need to consult with your dentist. There are a few dental problems that require a more concentrated dental routine. If you do not have a dentist to consult, consider looking into State of the Art Dental Group. You will be able to get many of your questions answered and gain a great deal of helpful information. If you need to compile a list of options in your area, take some time and perform a thorough internet search.

Now, on to the best flossing methods. It is best to floss before using a mouth rinse, but after brushing. Your routine is best done in this order. Brush your teeth first as this will eliminate any food particles clinging to the teeth as well as get rin of the vast majority of bacteria on the surface of the teeth. Next, use a tongue scraper to clean your tongue. Your next step is to floss. This will loosen and remove dirt and debris caught in between your teeth. Finally, use mouth rinse which will go in and kill any germs that remain as well as clean away anything that was loosened but not removed by the previous steps.

While flossing, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, your teeth are naturally close together, at least most of them. This means that there may be some teeth that are difficult to get in between. If you can easily insert the floss with only slight pressure, go on as planned. However, if you find an exorbitant amount of resistance, first look in a mirror and see if there is something blocking or covering the space in between the teeth. If there is, determine if you can safely remove it. If not, make an appointment with your dentist as soon as possible.



You need to floss in between all of your teeth, not just a few. Many people make the mistake of only flossing their front teeth. It is important to floss the front teeth, yes, but it is equally important to floss the back teeth. It may be difficult at first to reach some of the back areas, but time and practice will make everything easier. Also, be cautious of hitting or scraping your gums when you floss. Remember, you are cleaning between the teeth, you do not need to be scraping the gums. Some people find that it is impossible to floss without hitting the gums and therefore, flossing leads to bleeding gums. You do not want to make your gums bleed if it can be avoided. If you find that you cannot floss without making your gums bleed, you need to speak with your dentist. It is best to have your dentist examine your teeth and gums to make sure there are no problems. If there is noting that should be causing this, it may be the way you are flossing. Consider going easier and keeping the floss from touching the gums at all. If you get food particles stuck between your teeth, be careful when removing it with floss. You do not want to make the problem worse. Consider using a floss pick first and then regular floss.



If you find that you still have questions or concerns regarding flossing, make an appointment with your dentist today. Your dentist will be able to determine what is best for you and your specific needs. It is impossible to determine each individual need without a proper examination. The sooner you make an appointment, the sooner you will have all of your questions answered and the sooner you can floss with confidence. Your dentist will be able to provide detailed answers and give you advice on the best dental routine for you.

