Everything You Need To Know Before You Commit To A Sober Life

Quitting smoking, drinking, or taking drugs isn’t easy. It may take several attempts. But many people do it every day. There are several businesswomen who silently struggle with addictions; often these personal battles are among the few things that are blocking them towards achieving great success.

You may have doubts about your ability to overcome substance abuse or the effectiveness of treatment methods. Your wish to change your life may be unstable. For every concern, there is a piece of advice and a motivational tip.

One of the most common questions asked by people who want to start treatment is “Does insurance pay for rehab?” At the bottom of the article, there is helpful information about this.

Just read the following encouraging statements. Maybe some of them will dispel your doubts.

If you can’t stop doing something that harms you, it’s almost certainly an addiction. Will you bring something bad to your life by trying to break your habit? No. But you will bring something bad if you don’t. Just try to spend one sober day, then 3 days, then 7, 14, 20 days, and more. You’ll see how your body, thinking, and life start to change positively. The earlier you start, the easier it will be. Don’t take it as giving up something. Sobriety is an acquisition, not a loss. Just treat it as an experiment. You will be surprised by the results! The things you lose when quitting is hangovers and all your substance-related problems. You refuse from so many enjoyable, adventurous, and happy moments by sticking to your addiction! Does the fear of failing stop you? Your biggest fail will be not trying. You are strong, brave, and precious! The withdrawal symptoms can be severe. Seek professional medical help in order to survive the withdrawal syndrome. After this, things will be easier. Try all methods that seem appealing and see what works. Start with holistic therapies (animal therapy, art therapy, yoga), exercise, or healthy diet. Attend AA meetings. Peer-to-peer support from people who know what you are going through may be really helpful. You’ll get a better social life. In the bar, people usually have the same common interest – alcohol. You have more chances to meet someone with the same interests outside these hang-out places and build healthy friendships and relationships. Quitting is the decision you’ll never regret. Every time you say “NO” to something bad, you are saying “YES” to something good. You’ll save money. Every time you resist the temptation to drink or buy a drug, put that money into a jar. Then use it to reward yourself. You’ll gain peace and freedom. You’ll unleash your potential and passion. You’ll find yourself! Every sphere of your life will improve. Keep trying. The reward is awesome. Never look back. Focus on your progress. Alcohol doesn’t make things better or funnier. You just haven’t found something you really like. You have the power to do it! Do small steps every day: stay sober/clean for one day, read a motivational article, listen to a podcast on sobriety, attend AA meeting. Sobriety feels wonderful and empowering. Your well-being will improve even more than you expected. Try journaling for tracking the progress. Write down your small victories and improvements. Develop new healthier habits. There will come a day when you don’t even think about alcohol. You will be free! Sobriety is an important step to self-love. You may be afraid. It’s OK. Your life starts to change. But soon, you won’t want to return to old ways. Are you afraid to lose black-outs, bad sleep, and ill humor? If not, go for it. Your fears will fade with every sober day. Believe in yourself. You will understand how brave and strong you are. Don’t be too hard on yourself if you fail. Just try again.

Paying For Treatment With Addiction Treatment Insurance

Treatment at a rehabilitation center can be expensive. So, many addicts want to know whether they can enroll in some medical covered rehab.

Substance use disorder is one of the essential health benefits established in the Affordable Care Act. Thus, all policies sold on the Health Insurance Exchanges or offered by Medicare and Medicaid must provide coverage for drug or alcohol rehab. These are the places to look for insurance companies that cover costs for drug addiction treatments like https://addictionresource.com/insurance-coverage/.

Govern policies or those offered on the Health Insurance Exchanges meet the requirements of the ACA. But private providers don’t have to put this policy on the exchange. So, before looking for a suitable option, make inquiries on how your insurance works.

You may be wondering does United Healthcare cover drug rehab? This provider may pay for some of the costs of inpatient (residential) rehab, outpatient rehab, and even follow-up care.

Another popular question is “Does insurance cover inpatient rehab?” While health insurance that covers alcohol or drug abuse treatment is common, the coverage varies. The policies limit the list of services for addiction treatment according to those outlined by the ACA which are:

Addiction evaluations

Inpatient detox

Clinic visits

Brief interventions

Home health visits

Family counseling

Anti-craving medication

Addiction treatment medication

Alcohol and drug testing.

As you can see, only some elements of inpatient and outpatient programs are on the list. You won’t get coverage for the whole program.

You may also want to know whether your type of addiction may be covered. According to the ACA, health insurance must cover rehab for all types of abused substances, including alcohol, illegal drugs, prescription drugs, etc.

The types of addiction treatment rehabs that health insurance pays for may also vary. It depends on the provider and the chosen level of coverage.

Often, insurance companies extend rehab coverage to treatment only at those centers that belong to their network. In this case, coverage either relates to all types of treatment a particular facility offers or is limited to certain types of rehabs, duration of treatment, etc.

It may feel like a daunting task to balance the emotional and logistical side of getting sober, but don’t give up. What is worth improving in your life is worth investing in — and as a BAUCE woman, you definitely deserve a better life!